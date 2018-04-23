East End Celebrities Tweet for Change on Earth Day

by SOTH Team

People all around the world celebrated Earth Day over the weekend. While very few people plan fun festivities for this holiday (aside from Quogue Wildlife Refuge), millions acknowledge it by getting angry and/or getting active.

Modern society has made humans a very selfish species. When we “need” lumber, we tear down a few forests. When we crave tuna, we overfish the seas. To some people, that’s all a matter of supply and demand, and there’s no right or wrong in good old American Capitalism, right. Well on Earth Day, we try to review our collective and individual actions with a more critical eye. Here are some of the issues that East End celebrities think we need to improve upon:

Reducing Plastic Waste

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo isn’t content with consumers paying a few cents for plastic bags, he’s ready to ban them altogether. According to the official Earth Day website, more than 480 billion plastic bottles were sold worldwide in 2016, and about one trillion single-use plastic bags are used annually across the globe, nearly two million every minute. Plastic doesn’t decompose, so all that waste will outlive us all.

It’s time to ban single-use plastic bags in New York. The blight of plastic bags takes a devastating toll on our streets, our water and our natural resources. pic.twitter.com/C8aKm7lXUm — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 23, 2018

Reducing Meat Overconsumption

Amagansett’s Paul McCartney urges people to join him in going one day a week without meat. Over the last 10 years alone, total global meat consumption has grown by 20%, and the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that the meat industry generates nearly one-fifth of the man-made greenhouse gas emissions that are accelerating climate change worldwide, more than the entire transportation sector.

Happy #EarthDay! There is a simple but significant way to help protect the planet and all its inhabitants and it starts with just #OneDayAWeek! One day without eating animal products can have a huge impact in helping maintain the delicate balance that sustains us all. pic.twitter.com/U2sGJFJ5hk — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) April 22, 2018

Adopting Renewable Energy

Martha Stewart‘s website informs us that powering a single American household creates about 21,400 pounds of carbon dioxide per year, twice the amount of emissions as the average car. That is why people like Cynthia Nixon are turning to more renewable energy sources, such as wind farms and solar panels. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming even stopped by the Electric and Hybrid Car Expo in Hampton Bays.

Celebrate #earthday and take a pledge to save energy by replacing an incandescent bulb in your home with an LED one. And be sure to spread the word by sharing the pledge with your friends + family! https://t.co/qi7ElydhWt — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) April 22, 2018

2016 was the hottest year on record and the 12 warmest years have all occurred over the past 20 years. This is a clear indicator of climate change. We must take immediate action that sets NY on track to achieve 100% renewable energy: https://t.co/TZxXU5Mqvj #EarthDay — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) April 22, 2018

We have one of the nation’s most aggressive offshore wind plans because renewable energy is good for the planet and good for our economy. #EarthDayhttps://t.co/F4m08yndWM — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 22, 2018





Raising Awareness

Some celebrities don’t have a specific issue in mind when they commemorate Earth Day, and that’s perfectly fine. Any tweet with the right hashtag helps raise awareness, so Mother Earth can thank Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Lena Dunham and Katie Couric for their lovely shoutouts.

If the word ear is in Earth, maybe we should listen to it. Peace be with you on this beautiful #earthday 👂🏻🌎♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 22, 2018

LOVE YOUR MOTHER (EARTH). Im fiercely protective of my hometown and the rest of this crazy planet #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/tOZU881M4s — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) April 22, 2018









