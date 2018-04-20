East End Kids Events This Week: April 20–25, 2018

by What to Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, April 20–25, 2018.

TIME TO BUY A TIE

Job & Internship Fair

When: April 20, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Southampton Town Hall, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton

What: The Southampton Youth Bureau hosts a career fair featuring 20 local employers from different professions looking to hire for summer or year-round jobs. Those interested should bring a résumé and dress in office attire. Free. Ages 14–21.

Contact: 631-702-2421, southamptontownny.gov

CARING FOR MOTHER EARTH

Earth Day Celebration for Families

When: April 21, 10 a.m.

Where: Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge, 2595 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor

What: Families with children join eco-educator and naturalist Erika L. Haberkorn from Harmonious Earth and Kids on an exploration of the wildlife refuge. There will be a short discussion on simple practices and easy tips to guide families to be more Earth-friendly at home and in their local community. Free. Registration required.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME

Book Page Roses

When: April 22, 2 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: High school students are invited to the Young Adults Room to celebrate Earth Day by making roses from the pages of an old book. Watercolors are available to make each creation unique. Free. Registration required.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

E-I-E-I-O

Farmer’s Helper at The Green School

When: April 22, 10 a.m.

Where: The Green School, Sagaponack

What: Kids can visit The Green School’s eco-friendly farm for a true animal care experience. Learn from an animal educator how to care for animals big and small, including horses, pigs, chickens and goats. $50. Register for address. Ages 3–9.

Contact: 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

JUST KIDS BEING KIDS

Dolls and Dress Up

When: April 25, 3:45 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Boys and girls can wear their favorite costume from home while playing with a wide selection of dolls and action figures. Free. No registration necessary. Ages three and up.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org