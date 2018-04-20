East End Kids Events This Week: April 20–25, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, April 20–25, 2018.
Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at Events.DansPapers.com.
TIME TO BUY A TIE
Job & Internship Fair
When: April 20, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Southampton Town Hall, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton
What: The Southampton Youth Bureau hosts a career fair featuring 20 local employers from different professions looking to hire for summer or year-round jobs. Those interested should bring a résumé and dress in office attire. Free. Ages 14–21.
Contact: 631-702-2421, southamptontownny.gov
CARING FOR MOTHER EARTH
Earth Day Celebration for Families
When: April 21, 10 a.m.
Where: Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge, 2595 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor
What: Families with children join eco-educator and naturalist Erika L. Haberkorn from Harmonious Earth and Kids on an exploration of the wildlife refuge. There will be a short discussion on simple practices and easy tips to guide families to be more Earth-friendly at home and in their local community. Free. Registration required.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME
Book Page Roses
When: April 22, 2 p.m.
Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton
What: High school students are invited to the Young Adults Room to celebrate Earth Day by making roses from the pages of an old book. Watercolors are available to make each creation unique. Free. Registration required.
Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
E-I-E-I-O
Farmer’s Helper at The Green School
When: April 22, 10 a.m.
Where: The Green School, Sagaponack
What: Kids can visit The Green School’s eco-friendly farm for a true animal care experience. Learn from an animal educator how to care for animals big and small, including horses, pigs, chickens and goats. $50. Register for address. Ages 3–9.
Contact: 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org
JUST KIDS BEING KIDS
Dolls and Dress Up
When: April 25, 3:45 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Boys and girls can wear their favorite costume from home while playing with a wide selection of dolls and action figures. Free. No registration necessary. Ages three and up.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org