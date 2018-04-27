East End Kids Events This Week: April 27–May 1, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, April 27–May 1, 2018.
Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at Events.DansPapers.com.
DO YOU BELIEVE?
The Miracle Worker
When: April 27, 7 p.m.
Where: Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton
What: Boots on the Ground Theater presents William Gibson’s play based on the biography of Helen Keller, portrayed by 10-year-old Emma Suhr. $20, students under 21 $5.
Contact: 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org
IT’S A BIRD, IT’S A PLANE
Let’s Make Kites: The Four Forces of Flight
When: April 29, 10:30 a.m.
Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, Bridgehampton
What: Melanie Meade, SoFo Environmental Educator, teaches students about the forces of flight and how they work with kites. Each student builds a kite to see how size and shape affect its ability to fly. $15, kids 8–12 $10. Register for address.
Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org
ORGULLO DE HAMPTONS
CMEE Feria
When: April 29, 11 a.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: This is a celebration of East End Latino culture, featuring traditional cuisine, music, art, and fun for the entire family. Free.
Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org
VR FOR YA
Virtual Reality
When: April 30, 5 p.m.
Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton
What: High schoolers are invited to celebrate the latest technological addition to the library, a new HTC Vive Virtual Reality system. Powered by Steam VR, various games are available to connect teens with a whole new generation of gaming. Free, but registration is required.
Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
CREATING SAFE SPACES
22nd Annual Long Island LGBT Conference
When: May 1, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Stony Brook University’s Charles B. Wang Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook
What: The LGBT Network invites students, educators, business professionals and other community members to attend a day of classes meant to educate, empower and address the needs of LGBT people in Long Island schools and communities. $50, seniors and college students $25, K–12 students $20.
Contact: 631-665-2300, lgbtnetwork.org