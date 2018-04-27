East End Kids Events This Week: April 27–May 1, 2018

by What to Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, April 27–May 1, 2018.

DO YOU BELIEVE?

The Miracle Worker

When: April 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton

What: Boots on the Ground Theater presents William Gibson’s play based on the biography of Helen Keller, portrayed by 10-year-old Emma Suhr. $20, students under 21 $5.

Contact: 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

IT’S A BIRD, IT’S A PLANE

Let’s Make Kites: The Four Forces of Flight

When: April 29, 10:30 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, Bridgehampton

What: Melanie Meade, SoFo Environmental Educator, teaches students about the forces of flight and how they work with kites. Each student builds a kite to see how size and shape affect its ability to fly. $15, kids 8–12 $10. Register for address.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

ORGULLO DE HAMPTONS

CMEE Feria

When: April 29, 11 a.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: This is a celebration of East End Latino culture, featuring traditional cuisine, music, art, and fun for the entire family. Free.

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org

VR FOR YA

Virtual Reality

When: April 30, 5 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: High schoolers are invited to celebrate the latest technological addition to the library, a new HTC Vive Virtual Reality system. Powered by Steam VR, various games are available to connect teens with a whole new generation of gaming. Free, but registration is required.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

CREATING SAFE SPACES

22nd Annual Long Island LGBT Conference

When: May 1, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Stony Brook University’s Charles B. Wang Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook

What: The LGBT Network invites students, educators, business professionals and other community members to attend a day of classes meant to educate, empower and address the needs of LGBT people in Long Island schools and communities. $50, seniors and college students $25, K–12 students $20.

Contact: 631-665-2300, lgbtnetwork.org