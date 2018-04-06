East End Kids Events This Week: April 6–9, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, April 6–9, 2018.
Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at Events.DansPapers.com.
ONE FRAME AT A TIME
Stop Motion Animation Intensive
When: April 6–7, 10 a.m.
Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Art Museum, Water Mill
What: In this two-day intensive, Laura Bellmont, from The Little Animation Studio, will deliver a crash course on stop motion animation, which includes story boarding, character creation, set design and fabrication. Advance registration and payment is required. Ages seven and up. $250.
Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
PECONIC LAND TRUSTED
Build-a-Birdhouse Workshop
When: April 7, 1 p.m.
Where: Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold
What: Bring the family and create a nesting box for the neighborhood birds. Guided by carpenter Brian Kennedy and Alfonso Fiore, participants will assemble a birdhouse from pre-cut materials and learn ways to attract songbirds. $10/Birdhouse.
Contact: 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org
EXTREME PHOTOGRAPHY
Photography Tips for Shooting in Difficult Environments
When: April 7, 1 p.m.
Where: Quogue Wildlife Rescue, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue
What: Photographer Kevin Ferris will present a program that provides some tips on how to plan and photograph in a broad range of conditions, such as nighttime, strobe lights and fire. Adults and teens. $5.
Contact: 631-653-4771, ozarkimages.com
UNBEWEAVEABLE
Basket Weaving Basics
When: April 8, 10 a.m.
Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
What: This class teaches the basic foundational skills of basket making, including weaving a base, shaping and making handles. Each participant takes home the napkin basket created during the class. Ages 16 and up. $75.
Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com
NEVER TOO YOUNG
Story and Playtime
When: April 9, 10 a.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Meet new friends and families in an informal environment, allowing for free play and parent/caregiver interaction. Ages zero to three. Free.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org