East End Kids Events This Week: April 6–9, 2018

by What to Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, April 6–9, 2018.

Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at Events.DansPapers.com.

ONE FRAME AT A TIME

Stop Motion Animation Intensive

When: April 6–7, 10 a.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Art Museum, Water Mill

What: In this two-day intensive, Laura Bellmont, from The Little Animation Studio, will deliver a crash course on stop motion animation, which includes story boarding, character creation, set design and fabrication. Advance registration and payment is required. Ages seven and up. $250.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

PECONIC LAND TRUSTED

Build-a-Birdhouse Workshop

When: April 7, 1 p.m.

Where: Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold

What: Bring the family and create a nesting box for the neighborhood birds. Guided by carpenter Brian Kennedy and Alfonso Fiore, participants will assemble a birdhouse from pre-cut materials and learn ways to attract songbirds. $10/Birdhouse.

Contact: 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

EXTREME PHOTOGRAPHY

Photography Tips for Shooting in Difficult Environments

When: April 7, 1 p.m.

Where: Quogue Wildlife Rescue, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue

What: Photographer Kevin Ferris will present a program that provides some tips on how to plan and photograph in a broad range of conditions, such as nighttime, strobe lights and fire. Adults and teens. $5.

Contact: 631-653-4771, ozarkimages.com

UNBEWEAVEABLE

Basket Weaving Basics

When: April 8, 10 a.m.

Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: This class teaches the basic foundational skills of basket making, including weaving a base, shaping and making handles. Each participant takes home the napkin basket created during the class. Ages 16 and up. $75.

Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

NEVER TOO YOUNG

Story and Playtime

When: April 9, 10 a.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Meet new friends and families in an informal environment, allowing for free play and parent/caregiver interaction. Ages zero to three. Free.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org