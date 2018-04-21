Shop ‘Til You Drop: East End Summer Retail Has Lots of New and Returning Favorites

by Shop 'Til You Drop

On your mark, get set, shop! This upcoming summer retail season is set to be one like no other, so call up the girls (or the guys!) and plan a weekend shopping trip. With a variety of great new locations cropping up, there’s sure to be a shop that appeals to everyone in the family.

Sometimes on the East End the need to be stylish supersedes the desire for comfort—especially when it comes to shoes. Luckily there’s now a nice, solid shoe to transition from office to beach house cocktail party. Look to a luxury boot company for such a shoe—Thursday is launching their first dress shoe collection for men on Thursday, April 26. To celebrate the biggest extension since the brand’s inception in 2014, Thursday is implementing a “choose what you pay” model for the launch of their shoe collection. From 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on April 26, customers choose what they pay for the shoes, any price between $80 (average manufacturing + shipping price) and $480 (6x markup). The brand is confident they’ve made the best dress shoes possible. Just like their boot collections, all shoes stay true to Thursday’s identity: durable, comfortable, stylish—featuring Goodyear welt construction, premium full grain Chromexcel leathers (from world class tanneries such as Horween and Le Farc); glove leather lining; corkbed midsoles; custom developed insoles and outsole. Womens shoes will also be launching later this year. thursdayboots.com

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez is sharing her signature glow with the masses. The singer and actress has partnered with Inglot Cosmetics for a limited-edition makeup collection. The new line, available April 26, includes 70 products. Lopez says in a statement, “The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favorite colors. We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow and of course…bronzers.” inglotcosmetics.com

Returning Soon to East Hampton:

St. Frank Textiles plans to bring its exciting prints, design custom lampshades and more back to 78 Main Street. On a much sweeter note, Dylan’s Candy Bar isn’t just for Manhattanites. The world-famous candy shop is set to reopen its East Hampton location at 52 Main Street later in the year. And last but not least, Vilebrequin—another boutique Hamptonites will remember from last season—is slated to come back as well. Vilebrequin offers a variety of swimwear, polos, shirts, outerwear, sunglasses, bags, and other cool-for-the-summer accessories. Vilebrequin will return to 30 Main Street. Brunello Cucinelli is currently under construction but is expected to return to its Newtown Lane location in time for the season. The lux boutique has expanded to feature both men’s and women’s clothing as well as women’s footwear and a men’s home studio collection that features small leather goods, candles, cushions, blankets, towels, plaids, and more general décor. 39 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-3400, shop.brunellocucinelli.com

New Kids on the Block SoFo:

The Exchange, a new thrift shop at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bridgehampton, is now officially open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m Thursdays–Saturdays. Customers started pouring in at their grand opening last week. 2350 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

An eagle-eyed reader of Dan’s Papers spotted a sign on a Main Street window in Amagansett announcing that the village will have an Amazon Fresh pickup point this summer. amazon.com/amazonfresh

Those in the know eagerly await the opening of the new outgrowth of Almond restaurant, L & W Market right next door. Look for prepared foods straight from Almond’s kitchen and Almond’s own product line. “Think of it as Almond’s kitchen being open all day minus the waiters,” says chef and co-owner Weiner. Caesar dressing, au poivre sauce and fermented chili powder, rotisserie chicken, marinated vegetables, lobster salad, pre-made sandwiches for the beach, soups, house-made charcuterie, and fresh and marinated meats ready for grilling. almondrestaurant.com

Fashionistas (up to size 10) look forward to the new Loveshackfancy store landing in Sag Harbor at 117 Main Street, the former Calypso St. Barth space. Dresses, tops, bottoms, what more does one need? loveshackfancy.com Plus, they’re excited about Faherty, a company proud to design clothing made from unique and sustainable fabrics, coming to the old Breezin’ Up location, right next to Sag Harbor Liquor Store on Main Street. fahertybrand.com

Greenport’s Jake Rose has just come out with another local coloring book—Color Sag Harbor. Paint the town any color you want. colorourtown.com

Topiaire Flower Shop on Jobs Lane in Southampton is completely renovating and expanding their building! topiaireflowers.com

Have you been to the new Marshall’s and Home Goods in Riverhead yet? You go to the head of the river once a month to hit the outlets and big-box stores, right? This new one is big for sure. Is it two stores or one? Yes. Two entrances, one big store that meets in the middle, one long row of checkout counters. It’s so clean, organized and popular, patrons are wondering—will there ever be piles of clearance stuff? The mind reels. Décor, towels, gourmet tidbits, seasonal details. 1762 Old Country Road, Riverhead. 631-727-2380, marshallsonline.com

Look for far more of East Hamptonite Martha Stewart’s products, including partyware, at the many Michaels stores across the country including our local outlet in Riverhead. michaels.com

When out and about shopping for your life, you might take a mini-break and head to the new Goldberg’s Famous Bagels, which opened in Jamesport in February. It’s located in the former Lenny’s North Fork Bagelry & Café at 1451 Main Road. theoriginalgoldbergsbagels.com

The Market will be one of the largest outdoor weekly summer markets on the East End, located in the heart of Shelter Island. Open from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, The Market will curate a unique opportunity for local artisans, farmers, food producers and others to showcase their products in one of the hottest markets outside New York while promoting community, social gathering and sustainability. themarket21.com

What time is it? Time for a watch shop! Audemars Spiguet, a Swiss luxury watch company, is moving into the vacant spot next to J.Crew at 16 Main Street. The goal of the company, according to their website, is to “merge avant-garde technology with over 140 years of savoir-faire.” 16 Main Street, East Hampton. audemarspiguet.com/en

Speaking of J.Crew, the classic retailer is getting a new pop-up of its own. A mini Madewell shop is popping-up in the J.Crew location. Because they’re sister stores, shoppers can now browse classic Madewell staples like leather totes and flats, as well as token J.Crew accessories. 14 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5034, jcrew.com

Looking for luxury quality? Look no further than Loro Piana, opening next door to BookHampton on Main Street. Shoppers at Loro Piana will find quality cashmere (and baby cashmere for the little ones!), athleisure, techno suede, and lines for both men and women. 47 Main Street, East Hampton. loropiana.com/en

The new owners of Rothman’s Department Store in Southold are completely revamping this local standby.

Goldsmith’s Toys and Electronics opened at 128 Main Street, Greenport on March 3, in the former Book Scout space (Pete Stevens retired after almost 40 years of selling used books). Goldsmith’s moved from 138 Main Street where it was for 34 years. Local owner Kathy Halliwell keeps it open year-round. Check out the sea life mural on the floor by local painter Carla Oberlander and Goldsmith’s famous rubber ducky collection. 631-477-0466

