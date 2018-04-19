East Hampton Town Beach Guide 2018

by Beach Guide

East Hampton Town boasts a long list of beaches for tourists and locals to catch some waves and rays. Resident Town permits are free, and non-residents can pay a fee of $375 for the whole summer. A permit is required at East Hampton Town beaches 24/7, 365 days a year. Please note that East Hampton Village permits will not work in East Hampton Town and vice versa.

Non-resident permits to drive on the beach are $275. Non-resident launch ramp permits are $100. Resident beach, drive and launch permits do not expire. They only need to be changed when an individual gets a new car, new license plates or the permit itself becomes illegible. New non-resident permits must be purchased each year. All permits at the Town Clerk’s office (159 Pantigo Road, East Hampton), Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. 631-324-4141

Beach drivers must remain in single file line under 15 mph at all times. All fires must be built with clean wood over 50 feet from any grass or fence. They must be extinguished before midnight with water, not sand.

Lifeguards are on duty weekends only from Memorial Day weekend until Father’s Day. After that, they are on full-time until Labor Day.

For more information, contact the Town of East Hampton at 631-324-4142 or town.east-hampton.ny.us.

Amagansett:

Abraham’s Landing Road

Location: Bay beach, End of Abraham’s Landing Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Trash can, fishing pier

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping

Inside scoop:

Atlantic Avenue Beach

Location: Ocean beach, 169 Atlantic Avenue

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times, $25 daily permits available Monday through Friday

Amenities: Lifeguard (9 a.m.–5 p.m.), concessions, restroom, beach wheelchairs, trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs, no alcohol

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no fishing without free NY State marine fishing registration

Inside scoop: This busy beach is great for folks with a EH Town sticker looking for a spot with parking relatively close to the village beaches.

Barnes Hole

Location: Bay beach, 130 Barnes Hole Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: Renowned artist and architect Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, best known as Le Corbusier, did sand casting here with with Pietro and Claire Nivola for his artworks in 1951, as chronicled in Alastair Gordon’s 1999 book Weekend Utopia: Modern Living in the Hamptons.

Big Albert’s Landing Beach

Location: Bay beach, 165 Albert’s Landing Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Lifeguard (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, BBQ grill, picnic table, beach wheelchairs, hiking, trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping

Inside scoop: A family friendly spot set just below the famous Bell Estate—a 500-acre property, complete with mansion, established by Dr Dennistoun Bell in 1916. Vestiges of the dock for Bell’s yacht remain all these years later.

Fresh Pond

Location: Bay beach, 276 Fresh Pond Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Restroom, BBQ grill, picnic table, hiking, tetherball, trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: A great place to see the annual Devon Yacht Club fireworks, which is just east of this popular beach and park. Enjoy climbing on the rock jetty or walking the shallow cut attaching the bay and pond—wonderful for viewing wildlife, fishing and exploring for the little ones.

Indian Wells Beach

Location: Ocean beach, 136 Indian Wells Highway

Parking: Resident Parking Only, Town permits still required

Amenities: Lifeguard (9 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, concessions, volleyball net, beach wheelchairs, trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no alcohol, no dogs

Restrictions at All Times: No camping

Inside scoop: This family friendly beach features volleyball nets and food trucks. It is also the home of the Nature Conservancy’s Atlantic Double Dunes Preserve. Often crowded.

Little Albert’s Landing Beach

Location: Bay beach, End of Albert’s Landing Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: BBQ grill, picnic table

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: Set between Fresh Pond and Big Albert’s, this beach offers the highlights of the other two, but it’s a bit more secluded.

Northwest Harbor:

Alewive Brook Landing

Location: Bay beach, End of Alewife Brook Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Launching ramp, trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: Across the inlet from Cedar Point and near Alewife Brook and the connected Alewife Pond, this Northwest Woods beach is a great place to launch a boat into Northwest Harbor. By the 515-acre Grace Estate preserve and part of Cedar Point Park.

Mile Hill

Location: Bay beach, 45 Mile Hill Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Hiking, trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: A lovely little beach on the edge of the marshy Northwest Harbor Tidal Wetlands Area.

Old House Landing Road

Location: Bay beach, 174 Old House Landing Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Hiking, trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: A quiet spot for those looking to dodge the summer crowds.

Sammy’s Beach

Location: Bay beach, 58 Sammy’s Beach Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Hiking, trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: Fabulous views and typically still waters wedged right between Northwest Harbor and Three Mile Harbor.

Montauk:

Culloden Point

Location: Bay beach, 185 Soundview Drive

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Hiking

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: The British ship HMS Culloden ran aground here in 1781 while chasing down a French frigate. Parts of the shipwreck washed ashore in the 1970s and Amagansett’s East Hampton Marine Museum still has many artifacts from the ship on view, including one of its cannons. More cannons and other wreckage sits right offshore and can be seen by scuba divers—if you happen to find a rare day of good visibility—just 20 feet below the surface.

Ditch Plains Beach

Location: Ocean beach, 6 Deforest Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Lifeguard (9 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, concessions, hiking, surfing, beach wheelchairs

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: The ultimate hotspot for surfers, paddleboarders and the like in Montauk. It gets crowded but the long surf breaks are excellent for long-boarding.

Gin Beach

Location: Bay beach, 545 East Lake Drive

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Lifeguard (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, concessions, trash cans, beach wheelchairs

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: This is Montauk’s only beach with a roped off area to protect swimmers. Essential if you just can’t get over your last viewing of Jaws.

Edison Beach

Location: Ocean beach, 148 South Emerson Avenue

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Lifeguard (9 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, beach wheelchairs

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: Everything in town is a short walk from here. Go if your family likes to split up and take breaks for shopping, dining or visits to area resorts.

Fort Pond Bay Park

Location: Bay beach, 30 Navy Road, Montauk

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Restroom, picnic table, launching ramp, fishing pier

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: Bring your kayak or SUPs to this excellent paddling spot, or rent one right here. Look for ducks, birds and wildlife.

Eddie Ecker Park

Location: Bay beach, End of Navy Street

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Restroom, picnic table, hiking

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: Walk the pier or attend one of the many events that occur here throughout the summer.

Kirk Park Beach

Location: Ocean beach, 53 South Emerson Avenue

Parking: Free parking spots available, some require $375 Town permits during open hours

Amenities: Lifeguard (9 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, concessions, beach wheelchairs

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs

Restrictions at All Times: No camping

Inside scoop: Close to town and free parking!

South Lake Beach

Location: Bay beach, End of South Lake Drive

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Restroom, picnic table

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: These waters are not safe for swimming.

West Lake

Location: Bay Beach, 502 West Lake Drive

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Restroom, concessions launching ramp

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop:

Napeague:

Napeague Lane

Location: Ocean Beach, End of Napeague Lane

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: Popular for beach driving, much to tourists’ chagrin.

Navahoe Road

Location: Ocean Beach, End of Navahoe Lane

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: In front of three area resorts: The Hermitage, Sea Crest and Driftwood.

White Sands

Location: Ocean Beach, End of Atlantic Drive

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: In front of the White Sands Resort.

Springs:

Flaggy Hole

Location: Bay Beach, 109 Flaggy Hole Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: Near tall sand cliffs and Maidstone Park. Michael’s restaurant is close by.

Gerard Park

Location: Bay Beach, 357 Gerard Drive

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop:

Maidstone Park Beach

Location: Bay beach, 3337 Maidstone Park Road South

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Lifeguard (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, concessions, BBQ grill, picnic table, playground, baseball field, hiking, beach wheelchairs, trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming

Inside scoop: A spread out area with amenities and lovely natural splendor. A popular beach and evening party destination for Springs locals.

Wainscott:

Beach Lane

Location: Ocean Beach, 102 Beach Lane

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Trash can, bike rack

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming, no fishing without free NY State marine fishing registration

Inside scoop: Just down the beach from the exclusive Georgica Association, this is a lovely beach in the heart of Wainscott farm country. Pick up fresh produce at Andy’s Farm Stand on the opposite end of Beach Lane, at the corner of Wainscott Main Street.

Town Line

Location: Ocean Beach, 20 Town Line Road

Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times

Amenities: Trash can

Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs

Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming, no watercrafts

Inside scoop: Parking is very limited here, but it’s a nice beach.