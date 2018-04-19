East Hampton Town Beach Guide 2018

East Hampton Town boasts a long list of beaches for tourists and locals to catch some waves and rays. Resident Town permits are free, and non-residents can pay a fee of $375 for the whole summer. A permit is required at East Hampton Town beaches 24/7, 365 days a year. Please note that East Hampton Village permits will not work in East Hampton Town and vice versa.
Non-resident permits to drive on the beach are $275. Non-resident launch ramp permits are $100. Resident beach, drive and launch permits do not expire. They only need to be changed when an individual gets a new car, new license plates or the permit itself becomes illegible. New non-resident permits must be purchased each year. All permits at the Town Clerk’s office (159 Pantigo Road, East Hampton), Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. 631-324-4141
Beach drivers must remain in single file line under 15 mph at all times. All fires must be built with clean wood over 50 feet from any grass or fence. They must be extinguished before midnight with water, not sand.
Lifeguards are on duty weekends only from Memorial Day weekend until Father’s Day. After that, they are on full-time until Labor Day.
For more information, contact the Town of East Hampton at 631-324-4142 or town.east-hampton.ny.us.
Amagansett:
Abraham’s Landing Road
Location: Bay beach, End of Abraham’s Landing Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Trash can, fishing pier
Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping
Inside scoop:
Atlantic Avenue Beach
Location: Ocean beach, 169 Atlantic Avenue
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times, $25 daily permits available Monday through Friday
Amenities: Lifeguard (9 a.m.–5 p.m.), concessions, restroom, beach wheelchairs, trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs, no alcohol
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no fishing without free NY State marine fishing registration
Inside scoop: This busy beach is great for folks with a EH Town sticker looking for a spot with parking relatively close to the village beaches.
Barnes Hole
Location: Bay beach, 130 Barnes Hole Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: Renowned artist and architect Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, best known as Le Corbusier, did sand casting here with with Pietro and Claire Nivola for his artworks in 1951, as chronicled in Alastair Gordon’s 1999 book Weekend Utopia: Modern Living in the Hamptons.
Big Albert’s Landing Beach
Location: Bay beach, 165 Albert’s Landing Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Lifeguard (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, BBQ grill, picnic table, beach wheelchairs, hiking, trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping
Inside scoop: A family friendly spot set just below the famous Bell Estate—a 500-acre property, complete with mansion, established by Dr Dennistoun Bell in 1916. Vestiges of the dock for Bell’s yacht remain all these years later.
Fresh Pond
Location: Bay beach, 276 Fresh Pond Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Restroom, BBQ grill, picnic table, hiking, tetherball, trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: A great place to see the annual Devon Yacht Club fireworks, which is just east of this popular beach and park. Enjoy climbing on the rock jetty or walking the shallow cut attaching the bay and pond—wonderful for viewing wildlife, fishing and exploring for the little ones.
Indian Wells Beach
Location: Ocean beach, 136 Indian Wells Highway
Parking: Resident Parking Only, Town permits still required
Amenities: Lifeguard (9 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, concessions, volleyball net, beach wheelchairs, trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no alcohol, no dogs
Restrictions at All Times: No camping
Inside scoop: This family friendly beach features volleyball nets and food trucks. It is also the home of the Nature Conservancy’s Atlantic Double Dunes Preserve. Often crowded.
Little Albert’s Landing Beach
Location: Bay beach, End of Albert’s Landing Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: BBQ grill, picnic table
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: Set between Fresh Pond and Big Albert’s, this beach offers the highlights of the other two, but it’s a bit more secluded.
Northwest Harbor:
Alewive Brook Landing
Location: Bay beach, End of Alewife Brook Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Launching ramp, trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: Across the inlet from Cedar Point and near Alewife Brook and the connected Alewife Pond, this Northwest Woods beach is a great place to launch a boat into Northwest Harbor. By the 515-acre Grace Estate preserve and part of Cedar Point Park.
Mile Hill
Location: Bay beach, 45 Mile Hill Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Hiking, trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: A lovely little beach on the edge of the marshy Northwest Harbor Tidal Wetlands Area.
Old House Landing Road
Location: Bay beach, 174 Old House Landing Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Hiking, trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: A quiet spot for those looking to dodge the summer crowds.
Sammy’s Beach
Location: Bay beach, 58 Sammy’s Beach Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Hiking, trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: Fabulous views and typically still waters wedged right between Northwest Harbor and Three Mile Harbor.
Montauk:
Culloden Point
Location: Bay beach, 185 Soundview Drive
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Hiking
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: The British ship HMS Culloden ran aground here in 1781 while chasing down a French frigate. Parts of the shipwreck washed ashore in the 1970s and Amagansett’s East Hampton Marine Museum still has many artifacts from the ship on view, including one of its cannons. More cannons and other wreckage sits right offshore and can be seen by scuba divers—if you happen to find a rare day of good visibility—just 20 feet below the surface.
Ditch Plains Beach
Location: Ocean beach, 6 Deforest Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Lifeguard (9 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, concessions, hiking, surfing, beach wheelchairs
Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: The ultimate hotspot for surfers, paddleboarders and the like in Montauk. It gets crowded but the long surf breaks are excellent for long-boarding.
Gin Beach
Location: Bay beach, 545 East Lake Drive
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Lifeguard (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, concessions, trash cans, beach wheelchairs
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: This is Montauk’s only beach with a roped off area to protect swimmers. Essential if you just can’t get over your last viewing of Jaws.
Edison Beach
Location: Ocean beach, 148 South Emerson Avenue
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Lifeguard (9 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, beach wheelchairs
Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: Everything in town is a short walk from here. Go if your family likes to split up and take breaks for shopping, dining or visits to area resorts.
Fort Pond Bay Park
Location: Bay beach, 30 Navy Road, Montauk
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Restroom, picnic table, launching ramp, fishing pier
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: Bring your kayak or SUPs to this excellent paddling spot, or rent one right here. Look for ducks, birds and wildlife.
Eddie Ecker Park
Location: Bay beach, End of Navy Street
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Restroom, picnic table, hiking
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: Walk the pier or attend one of the many events that occur here throughout the summer.
Kirk Park Beach
Location: Ocean beach, 53 South Emerson Avenue
Parking: Free parking spots available, some require $375 Town permits during open hours
Amenities: Lifeguard (9 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, concessions, beach wheelchairs
Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs
Restrictions at All Times: No camping
Inside scoop: Close to town and free parking!
South Lake Beach
Location: Bay beach, End of South Lake Drive
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Restroom, picnic table
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: These waters are not safe for swimming.
West Lake
Location: Bay Beach, 502 West Lake Drive
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Restroom, concessions launching ramp
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop:
Napeague:
Napeague Lane
Location: Ocean Beach, End of Napeague Lane
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: Popular for beach driving, much to tourists’ chagrin.
Navahoe Road
Location: Ocean Beach, End of Navahoe Lane
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: In front of three area resorts: The Hermitage, Sea Crest and Driftwood.
White Sands
Location: Ocean Beach, End of Atlantic Drive
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: In front of the White Sands Resort.
Springs:
Flaggy Hole
Location: Bay Beach, 109 Flaggy Hole Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: Near tall sand cliffs and Maidstone Park. Michael’s restaurant is close by.
Gerard Park
Location: Bay Beach, 357 Gerard Drive
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop:
Maidstone Park Beach
Location: Bay beach, 3337 Maidstone Park Road South
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Lifeguard (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, concessions, BBQ grill, picnic table, playground, baseball field, hiking, beach wheelchairs, trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–5 p.m.): No bonfires
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming
Inside scoop: A spread out area with amenities and lovely natural splendor. A popular beach and evening party destination for Springs locals.
Wainscott:
Beach Lane
Location: Ocean Beach, 102 Beach Lane
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Trash can, bike rack
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming, no fishing without free NY State marine fishing registration
Inside scoop: Just down the beach from the exclusive Georgica Association, this is a lovely beach in the heart of Wainscott farm country. Pick up fresh produce at Andy’s Farm Stand on the opposite end of Beach Lane, at the corner of Wainscott Main Street.
Town Line
Location: Ocean Beach, 20 Town Line Road
Parking: $375 Town permits required at all times
Amenities: Trash can
Restrictions During Open Hours (10 a.m.–6 p.m.): No bonfires, no driving on beach, no dogs
Restrictions at All Times: No camping, no swimming, no watercrafts
Inside scoop: Parking is very limited here, but it’s a nice beach.