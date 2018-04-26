Enter the 2018 Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction

by Dan's Papers Literary Prize

It’s time to show the world you have the write stuff. We are proud to announce that the 2018 Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction competition is open for submissions. There’s no time like the present to toss your writing hat in the ring for the chance to take home your share of the $10,000 in prizes.

For 30 years, Dan’s Papers has showcased artists on the cover of the publication, to great acclaim. This support of the local art community has helped establish many new artists and furthered the already illustrious careers of many others. Dan’s Papers covers have become collectibles in and of themselves, with framed copies gracing the interiors of some of the finest homes on the East End and across the country.

In 2012, Dan’s Papers created the Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction as a way to showcase local writers, professional and amateur alike. Modeled after the great literary festivals of Europe, this celebration of the written word was designed to engage and inspire those with stories about life on the East End. Since its inception, that has been central to the mission of the Prize—all entries must make meaningful mention of the East End of Long Island.

After three hugely successful years, Dan’s Papers announced the launch of Dan’s Papers Emerging Young Writers Prize for Nonfiction in 2015. This new prize, open to writers age 25 and younger at time of application, was designed to encourage young people and level the playing field against the seasoned veterans in the main Literary Prize competition.

The Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction is designed to celebrate the past, present and future of local storytelling. Writers are invited to submit their nonfiction work between 600 and 1500 words referencing eastern Long Island in some meaningful way, from now 3 through August 1, 2018 (entries may only be submitted online at DansLitPrize.com). Entries can be reminiscences, memoirs, biographies, humor, history, family legends or anything else that fits the category of nonfiction (but no poetry). A panel of esteemed judges under the direction of Dan Rattiner (who served as referee anonymously rate and determine the winners. The entry fee for the Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction is $25 per entry, and the entry fee for the Emerging Young Writers Prize for Nonfiction is just $10 per entry. One person can enter up to three different essays in each category for which they are eligible. All entries will be published on the Literary Prize website, and winning entries are featured in Dan’s Papers.

DansLitPrize.com is the hub of activity for all who are entering or interested in learning more about the Dan’s Papers $10,000 Literary Prize for Nonfiction. This is where you will find contest rules and regulations, videos of ceremonies from prior years, the collection of past essays published in the Dan’s Hamptons Review digital books, and more. What are you waiting for? Start writing, and best of luck!