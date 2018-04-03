Hamptons Entrepreneur Creates Luxury Compost with Caviar, Wagyu Beef

by Oliver Peterson

The Hamptons is bearing witness to the latest innovation in the growing artisanal, organic revolution—luxury compost!

Sounds crazy? Well, not to Sagaponack businessman and Luxpost founder Bradford Clark Grey. The 32-year-old entrepreneur has turned leftovers and trash from the East End’s wealthiest residents, shops and restaurants into big business, and he’s just getting started.

“Living here in Sagaponack, I’ve seen some really fine foods go to waste,” Grey says. “But it got me thinking about ways to take all this dumped caviar, Kobe beef and organic farm-to-table produce, and keep its value,” he continues. “And just like that, Luxpost was born.”

The concept is simple, and rather brilliant. Grey first reached out to some of the richest people he knows, convincing them to allow him to manage the trash at their parties and benefits for free. In return, he would be permitted to keep whatever he wanted.

“Who would turn down free sanitation services and cleanup?” Grey asks. “No one, of course.”

By the end of summer 2017, Grey had three compost barns with heaps consisting of only the finest available ingredients. From there, he reached out to local restaurants and luxury food shops, which gladly accepted his proposal.

“These heaps have absolutely nothing that isn’t of the most exclusive provenance,” Grey says while giving a tour of his facilities—now expanded to 11 separate composting barns. “This compost is made from beluga caviar, Maine and local lobster, wagyu beef, free-range, steroid-free chicken and eggs, Jamaican Blue Mountain and Kopi Luwak coffees, and some of the most gorgeous, rotten boutique-grown produce you’ll find anywhere,” he says with a wry smile.

Some scoffed at the idea early on, Grey says, but when he began selling his compost to a few well-off local gardeners—at $475 for 20 pounds—“it didn’t seem so crazy after all.”

One such local gardener, who asked to remain anonymous, swears by Luxpost. “I know it’s hard to believe, but this compost has greatly improved my vegetables and flowers,” she says, noting that she got in on Luxpost soon after Grey started, and she hasn’t used anything else since. “We were among the first to give Bradford our sanitation contract, and we’ve been utterly pleased with his professionalism, as well as his product.”

Now, with a new silent partner backing him, Luxpost is expanding at a lightning pace. “We’re talking to resort areas around the world and opening new composting sites in Aspen, outside West Palm Beach and near Cannes, France,” Grey says. “We just follow the very rich, and we have yet to be turned down,” he explains, adding, “This will only get bigger.”

Currently selling for $600 a bag, it seems Luxpost will also get more expensive. But that’s never been an issue for Grey’s discerning clientele.

He’s even incorporated the thought into his logo, which reads, “Luxpost: Artisanal Compost for Discerning Gardeners.”