Hampton Real Estate Confidential: Mary Slattery of Corcoran

by Laura Euler

Mary Slattery is a broker with Corcoran in Southampton. A former actress, she lives in Water Mill with her champion English cocker spaniels. Slattery is especially proud to support local causes such as the Have A Heart Community Trust, the Parrish Art Museum and Southampton Youth Services.

What’s your most treasured possession?

Hands down, my most treasured “possessions” are my two English cocker spaniels. Actually, they “possess” me.

What’s your favorite room in your house?

My living room is light and bright with really comfy furniture. I especially love it in the early morning.

What would we never see in your own house?

Wall to wall carpeting anywhere. Ugh.

Where are you from originally? What brought you to the Hamptons?

I was born in Springfield, Missouri, but raised in Chicago. I ended up in the Hamptons after being a dual NYC/Hamptons dweller for a few years. Manhattan was a great place to live, but the Hamptons feel more like where I grew up.

What did you do before you were an agent? How did you get into real estate?

In the Hamptons, I worked in fundraising and special events for many of our amazing charitable organizations. In New York, I was an actress and producer. Getting into real estate was a natural segue with a background like mine. I am a true people-person and love being of service.

What makes the Hamptons special?

The Hamptons has everything: Ocean and bay beaches, farmlands, beautiful woods and nature preserves, quaint villages and the most amazing light I have ever experienced.

What’s a mistake many people make when buying a home?

Most of our buyers are pretty savvy and I really have not experienced too many buyer remorse situations. The biggest mistake a buyer makes is not working with a real estate professional to guide them in this process. The internet has given buyers the false sense of knowing our market. Real estate brokers are involved day-in and day-out in buying and selling. We really are more knowledgeable than any real estate website.

What’s a mistake many people make selling a home?

The biggest mistake I’ve encountered is not de-personalizing the home. So often, buyers get fixated on personal photographs in the home. Also a house should be de-cluttered prior to showing. Buyers can get fixated on the “stuff” and not see the house for what it is.

Any mistakes you’ve made that you’d like to share?

Selling real estate is a “learn by doing” business. I know I have made my share of mistakes but I like to think I learn from my mistakes and try not to repeat them

What’s one of your favorite listings right now?

All of my listings are my favorites, of course! But 320 Hill Street in Southampton is so stylish and yet so livable. It is a very cool listing and I love showing it.

What’s the one thing that laypeople don’t understand about real estate?

Selling real estate is hard work-—seven days a week, 10 hours a day. Successful brokers are successful because they work at it. Laypeople seem to have the impression that our business is glamorous and easy.

What are you most proud of regarding your real estate career?

Southampton Pointe by Fairfield is my second condo development project (Bishops Pond, Southampton Village, was the first). I am very proud of those multiple unit listings. The level of commitment to those projects is enormous, as the return for the broker is not immediate. I am proud of my tenacity on those projects.

