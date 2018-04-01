Much Will Change: An Inside Look at the Hamptons of 2050

by Mr. Sneiv

Have you ever wondered what the Hamptons would look like in 2050? Well there is no need to wonder anymore. I have assembled some of the most forward thinking minds on all of the East End, and we have the answers.

Here’s what you can expect:

Despite centuries of autonomy, out of economic necessity, all the East End villages, towns and hamlets are consolidated into Hamptons County.

The newly expanded East Hampton International Airport is now the fifth busiest airport in the United States of America.

Real estate, having gone up 10% year over year, for decades, will be priced by the square inch versus the square foot.

As you look out from one of the many skyscrapers you will see thousands of offshore wind farm turbines.

A boardwalk will span the majority of the South Fork coastline.

Sag Harbor’s Giant Ferris Wheel will be the largest east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Having difficulty competing with the rapidly increasing number of big pharma opioid suppliers, East End wineries will be offering 98 proof wine.

Schools have been demolished and the land sold off to mega-developers. All area children are home schooled on computers and in virtual classrooms.

The Hampton Jitney hyperloop train only takes 12 minutes to make the trip from Southampton to Manhattan.

The only remaining white-tailed deer population exists at the Hampton County Petting Farm, which is located on a half-acre parcel in Flanders.

One-off dining establishments are a dying breed. The Colossus Food Court in Hampton Bays has expanded to include 64 fast food restaurants.

The Shinnecock Casino is now the number one tourist attraction in New York, eclipsing the Giant Ferris Wheel by 940%.

The last East End farmer has announced his intent to cease operations in September 2050.

The Whaling Museum is offering hologram tours where visitors can actually spear a whale.

Dan’s Papers celebrates 90 years of providing information and entertainment to the East End.

There you have it. If you don’t believe me, just ask a few of the local old timers what has changed on the East End in the last three or four decades.