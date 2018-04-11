Hamptons Event Highlights: April 13–15, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, April 13–15, 2018.

KABOOM!

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

When: April 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Learn about Lamarr, the inspiration for Snow White and Cat Woman, as well as a technological trailblazer who perfected a radio system to throw Nazi torpedoes off course. After the film, participants will meet for discussion at a local restaurant and dine at a discounted price. $10.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

ONLY TEN I SEE

Tennessee Walt’s Hanks a Lot

When: April 14, 1 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Tennessee Walt introduces an all-new show celebrating all of country music’s greatest Hanks. He performs classics by Hank Williams, Hank Thompson, Hank Garland and more. Free.

Contact: 631-324-0222, tennesseewalt.com

ARTCHITECTURE

Intersections: Architect in Conversation with Iwan Baan & William Menking

When: April 14, 5 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 269 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Iwan Baan, architectural photographer featured in the “Image Building” exhibition, will talk with William Menking, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Architect’s Newspaper, about how a photographer’s aesthetic choices and use of technology can imbue seemingly static buildings with feeling and meaning. Free with museum admission.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

MUSIC FOR THE SOUL

An Afternoon of Flute and Piano Chamber Music

When: April 15, 2 p.m.

Where: Christ Episcopal Church, 4 East Union Street, Sag Harbor

What: The Sunday Series of Christ Church presents a musical afternoon featuring Allison Bourquin O’Reilly on flute and Dr. Daniel W. Koontz on piano. Proceeds benefit the Pipe Organ Restoration Fund of Christ Episcopal Church. $20 in advance, $25 at door. Advance tickets available from Canio’s Books, 290 Main Street, Sag Harbor.

Contact: 631-725-0894, christchurchshny.org

SEVENTY YEARS STRONG

Israel’s Independence Day Celebration

When: April 15, 4 p.m.

Where: Temple Adas Israel, 30 Atlantic Avenue, Sag Harbor

What: Israel’s 70th anniversary celebration features guest speakers, a retrospective of the amazing contributions Israel has made to science, technology, medicine, environmentalism/agriculture and more! There will also be a Krav Maga demonstration and delicious Israeli cuisine to enjoy. Free.

Contact: 631-725-0904, facebook.com/events/407049066466344