Hamptons Event Highlights: April 20–22, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, April 20–22, 2018.

GLOBAL WARMING

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

When: April 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: This film follows former Vice President Al Gore as he travels around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. After the film, participants will meet for discussion at a local restaurant and dine at a discounted price. Admission to film $10.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

BEACH BUMS

Hampton Lifeguard Association Summer Kickoff

When: April 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Westlake Fish House, 352 West Lake Drive, Montauk

What: The benefit will feature music by 3Bs Band, a cash bar, delicious food and auctions with tons of amazing items up for grabs. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and proceeds benefit the HLA. $35, couples $50.

Contact: 515-901-8001, facebook.com/hamptonlifeguardassociation

PARTY FOR EDUCATION

Spring Fling 2018

When: April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: This party features live music by NOIZ, a silent auction, photo booth, open bar and hors d’oeuvres catered by Elegant Affairs. Proceeds benefit the museum’s education programs. $225.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

SINGING SCHOLARSHIP

Black & Sparrow at the Masonic Temple

When: April 21, 8 p.m.

Where: Masonic Temple, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Klyph Black & John Sparrow, an acoustic duo, perform in this intimate setting to raise money for the Pierson High School Scholarship Fund. $20, students $10.

Contact: 631-725-0199, blackandsparrow.com

CHARITY CHIC

Fashion Show Fundraiser

When: April 22, 12 p.m.

Where: Dockers Waterside, 94 Dune Road, East Quogue

What: This unique event will feature local fashion designers showing off their newest collections, all while raising money for The Art of Wisdom non-profit pre-school located in East Quogue. The event includes a Chinese auction, live music and lots of food. $50.

Contact: 631-974-5080, facebook.com/theartofwisdom