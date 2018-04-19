Hamptons Event Highlights: April 20–22, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, April 20–22, 2018.
GLOBAL WARMING
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
When: April 20, 7 p.m.
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
What: This film follows former Vice President Al Gore as he travels around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. After the film, participants will meet for discussion at a local restaurant and dine at a discounted price. Admission to film $10.
Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
BEACH BUMS
Hampton Lifeguard Association Summer Kickoff
When: April 21, 7 p.m.
Where: Westlake Fish House, 352 West Lake Drive, Montauk
What: The benefit will feature music by 3Bs Band, a cash bar, delicious food and auctions with tons of amazing items up for grabs. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and proceeds benefit the HLA. $35, couples $50.
Contact: 515-901-8001, facebook.com/hamptonlifeguardassociation
PARTY FOR EDUCATION
Spring Fling 2018
When: April 21, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
What: This party features live music by NOIZ, a silent auction, photo booth, open bar and hors d’oeuvres catered by Elegant Affairs. Proceeds benefit the museum’s education programs. $225.
Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
SINGING SCHOLARSHIP
Black & Sparrow at the Masonic Temple
When: April 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Masonic Temple, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Klyph Black & John Sparrow, an acoustic duo, perform in this intimate setting to raise money for the Pierson High School Scholarship Fund. $20, students $10.
Contact: 631-725-0199, blackandsparrow.com
CHARITY CHIC
Fashion Show Fundraiser
When: April 22, 12 p.m.
Where: Dockers Waterside, 94 Dune Road, East Quogue
What: This unique event will feature local fashion designers showing off their newest collections, all while raising money for The Art of Wisdom non-profit pre-school located in East Quogue. The event includes a Chinese auction, live music and lots of food. $50.
Contact: 631-974-5080, facebook.com/theartofwisdom