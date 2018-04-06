Hamptons Event Highlights: April 6–12, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, April 6–12, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

BUILDING A PHOTO GALLERY

Inter-Sections: The Architect in Conversation

When: April 6, 6 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Art Museum, Water Mill

What: Join a conversation with artist and photographer James Casebere, featured in the current exhibition “Image Building,” which looks at the way photography can change the way society views architecture. Free with museum admission.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

PURE PATRIOTISM

Warriors Rock

When: April 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: Gary Racan and the 13-piece Studio E-Band deliver a show that celebrates music, veterans and patriotism. 100% of proceeds are donated to the American Legion & Veterans of Foreign Wars. $40.

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

PAINTING THE TOWN

Art Groove Tea Dance

When: April 7, 3 p.m.

Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Spring Fireplace Road, East Hampton

What: Art Groove celebrates performance and visual artists by connecting them with the community through music and dance. Featured artists will have work on display from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The tea dance party features DJ G-Funk’s dance mix of disco, Motown and more. Free.

Contact: 631-329-8123, artgroove.info

WWI CENTENNIAL

Legacies of World War I

When: April 8, 2:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of America’s victory in World War I. Discover the lasting effects evident in the volatile politics of the Middle East and the American preoccupation to champion democracy. Registration by phone required. Free.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

SEX AND THE COSMOS

Cosmos, Cupcakes & Candace

When: April 12, 6 p.m.

Where: Baron’s Cove, 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor

What: Join the original Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, for cosmos and complimentary cupcakes. Candace will also be reading an excerpt from her upcoming book followed by an audience Q&A. Bring a copy of a Bushnell novel for her to sign. Free.

Contact: 631-725-2101, baronscove.com