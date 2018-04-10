Hamptons Foodie Bites: New Restaurants, Expansions, Returning Faves

by Stacy Dermont

The Hamptons and North Fork restaurants landscape seems to be ever changing, especially in these final months before summer. Here is just some of the local food world news and scuttlebutt this April.

Customers at BuddhaBerry in Sag Harbor last Saturday congratulated the Food Network personality and former Dan’s Taste of Summer host Katie Lee and her fiancé, producer Ryan Biegel, on their recent engagement. The pair got engaged during a romantic trip to France late last month. Biegel worked with his soon-to-be bride on Beach Bites with Katie Lee, among other reality shows.

The South Fork’s only Cypriot Cordon-Bleu trained chef, Water Mill’s Bistro Été owner Chef Arie Pavlou’s April 12 cooking class—followed by an equally exclusive dinner—sold out weeks ago. So he added an April 19 class and that sold out in a day! You can now call to be placed on the May waiting list or book your own private event.

There are still a few seats left for Mattituck cookbook author Stephanie Villani’s talk at the Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton on April 12, at 5:30 p.m. She’s bringing samples of her smoked fish dip recipe from The Fisherman’s Wife: Sustainable Recipes and Salty Stories.

Sag Harbor organic farming pioneers Dale Haubrich and Bette Lacina have just returned from their permaculture farm in Arizona where they winter and they’ll soon be bagging up their famous baby greens for sale at their Sag Harbor farmstand (next to Bay Burger).

Francesca’s on Ponquogue Avenue in Hampton Bays, voted Dan’s Best of the Best Pizza is expanding! More dining, more pizza, more red sauce. The restaurant has also switched over to a new gift card processor and phasing out the old cards. If you have an old one, bring it in to redeem the balance or transfer to a new one.

Orlando’s Cafe in Hampton Bays is now under new management. The newly named Azao Cafe Restaurant is offering everything from the Orlando’s menu plus great service.

Wolfgang Ban, who owns the popular East Village Austrian restaurant Edie & the Wolf is set to open a French Mediterranean hotspot called Maison Vivienne in the former Kozu space at 136 Main Street in Southampton.

Claudio’s in Greenport has sold after 147 years of same-family ownership, but the new owners are wasting no time getting the trio of restaurants—Claudio’s, Crabby Jerry’s and Claudio’s Clam Bar—back in business. More news coming soon.

Dan’s Taste of Summer is back for another season in the Hamptons, and it all kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend with the second annual Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche. Get tickets at RoseHamptons.com.

