Jennifer Lopez’s “Shades of Blue” Farewell Season Premieres June 17

by SOTH Team

Shades of Blue, the serialized cop drama executive produced by and starring Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez, is coming to a close this year. The farewell season premieres Sunday, June 17 at 10 p.m. on NBC for an abbreviated run, wrapping up the story in only 10 episodes, as opposed to the usual 13.

The decision to end Shades of Blue had nothing to do with ratings however, in fact, the drama was critically acclaimed, attracting 5–7 million viewers each week and winning the 2017 People’s Choice Award for Best Crime Drama Actress, courtesy of Lopez’s brilliant portrayal of Harlee Santos. Pearlena Igbokwe, President of Universal Television said in an April 4 release, “This is one of our flagship shows, and we’re excited to share the final chapter with viewers who will be on the edge of their seats discovering how Harlee’s story concludes.”

Unwilling to drag the story out longer than necessary, as too many once-great shows do, Lopez and her team decided that it was time to give her character the fitting end that fans deserved to see. She said in the release, “We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it: the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

The second season of Lopez’s reality competition series World of Dance will also premiere in June amid her busy slate of film and television projects and Las Vegas residency, but all of her exciting projects don’t make her feel any less sentimental about saying goodbye to a character that has meant so much to her. “I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character: a woman, a detective, but first and foremost, a mother,” she said. “Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever, and for that I am grateful.”