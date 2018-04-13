Martha Stewart Will Be a Judge on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

by Oliver Peterson

East Hampton lifestyle diva Martha Stewart has yet another television gig—this time she’ll serve as a judge on the upcoming season of Food Network’s popular quick-fire cooking competition Chopped. Discovery Inc. made the announcement at its upfronts to advertisers on Tuesday evening, Variety reports.

For those not in the know, Chopped gives each of four competing chefs a “mystery basket” of ingredients, always including one odd item, which must be used to create dishes for Stewart and company to judge. Challenging ingredients from past seasons include such items as green tea leaves, fiddlehead ferns, squid ink, Vegemite, Rocky Mountain oysters (bull or sheep testicles), stinging nettles, pickled pig lips and sea cucumber—to name a few. The winning chef walks away with $10,000.

Stewart, who will have to eat these delights, joins a long list of past and present Chopped judges—43 in total. The judges table currently includes Hamptonite and former Dan’s Taste of Summer host Alex Guarnaschelli, repeat Dan’s Taste of Summer host Geoffrey Zakarian and inaugural Dan’s ClambakeMTK host Marc Murphy. Hamptons resident and 2013 Dan’s Taste of Two Forks host Bobby Flay is also among the many food-world icons who have judged Chopped.

Former senior editor and restaurant critic Chef Ted Allen, author of The Food You Want to Eat: 100 Smart, Simple Recipes, hosts.

Variety‘s report does not specify the number of episodes Stewart will participate in or whether she’ll serve as a guest judge—something she’s done before—rather than a weekly member of the cast. Should she be a full time judge, the lifestyle guru will surely add something fresh and fun.

Stewart has been doing an excellent job of updating her image with genuinely funny and accessible appearances on a variety of late night talk shows. At 76 years old, she’s been poking fun at her well-mannered reputation and surprising fans with choices like her unexpected partnership with rapper Snoop Dogg on their VH1 show Potluck Dinner Party, where the duo makes meals and dines with an interesting blend of their celebrity friends.

Chopped, which debuted in 2009, is currently in the midst of its 37th season, with episodes airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m.