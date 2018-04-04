Denmark’s Martin Fabricius Group Gets Jazzy at SAC on April 7

by Song & Stage

Southampton Arts Center (SAC) and The Jam Session continue the 2018 season of Live from SAC on Saturday, April 7 with the Martin Fabricius Group.

Frontman Fabricius is a Danish vibraphonist and film composer. His music has been described by many as image-creating, story-telling, beautiful and even healing. The calm melodies and friendly harmonies invite the listener to step inside the music, a unique blend of classical jazz and electronica. When these elements are blended with his intriguing rhythms and improvisations, it creates a powerful duality in his music, both calm and energetic, grand and intimate.

Fabricius graduated Suma Cum Laude from Berklee College of Music with a major in film scoring in 1996. While at Berklee, Fabricius studied the vibraphone with seven-time-Grammy-winner Gary Burton. After college, he formed the Martin Fabricius TRIO with double bassist Christian Hougaard Nielsen and drummer Jacob Hatholt.

The TRIO’s first album, When Sharks Bite (2008), was hailed by JazzNyt, a Danish jazz blog, as one of the 10 best Danish albums that year, adding that “Once in a while medicine can be so effective that it can improve a person’s life radically. Martin Fabricius’s medicine is that effective.” In recent years, he has been performing all over the world, collaborating with a wide array of international musicians and attracting a growing audience of jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners.

According to LIVE from SAC organizer Claes Brondal, “Jazz is an eclectic gumbo of world cultures born in the giant melting pot of the United States. This style of music is truly timeless, continuously evolving and appealing to kids of all ages.” In an effort to introduce jazz to young people, Brondal added a new $10 student ticket to the event.

The Jam Session, Inc. is a non-profit organization focused on the art of improvisational Jazz as the primary foundation, with other styles and influences present as well. Inspired by the late-night jam sessions and loft rehearsals in New York City, The Jam Session believes that the evolution and survival of improvisational music takes place in front of a live audience, being inclusive and accessible to all who want to engage.

Fabricius’s latest collaboration, The Martin Fabricius Group, performs at SAC (25 Jobs Lane, Southampton) on Saturday, April 7 at 7 p.m., featuring Fabricius on vibraphone, Brondal on drums, Brad Shepik on guitar and Steve Swallow on bass. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for sangria and light bites provided by Union Cantina, plus Wölffer Rosé.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. They are available online at southamptonartscenter.org, by phone at 631-283-0967 and in person on the night of the performance, subject to availability.