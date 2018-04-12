North Fork Event Highlights: April 13–16, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, April 13–16, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT POETRY

Encore “Friends of Frank”

When: April 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island

What: The Shelter Island Poetry Project gives a presentation about Frank O’Hara and the poets of New York School who transformed the post World War II landscape of American poetry. Free.

Contact: 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

ILLUSIONS, NOT TRICKS

Master Illusionist Rick Thomas

When: April 13, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 Main Street, Riverhead

What: Thomas has annually performed over 600 shows at Las Vegas casinos, earning him the title of “Stage Magician of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts. Now he prepares to dazzle Suffolk Theater. Tickets $49.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

A GAY OLD TIME

North Fork LGBT Social

When: April 14, 1 p.m.

Where: Corey Creek Vineyards, 45470 Main Road, Southold

What: The LGBT Network, North Fork Now and The Tap Room at Corey Creek have come together to create an afternoon of artisan wines, craft beers, fresh oysters, food trucks and tons of fun. Free. Registration required.

Contact: 516-323-001, lgbtnetwork.org

RADIO ISN’T DEAD

This Isn’t Your Life (But it Could Be)

When: April 14, 3 & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vail-Leavitt Music Hall, 18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead

What: Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind journey through the art of storytelling with Jack Benny, featuring old-time radio sketches, personal anecdotes, stories in song and vintage TV vignettes. $15, students and seniors $12.

Contact: 631-504-0153, thevail.org

IN TIME FOR ISRAEL’S BIG DAY

ITZHAK with Director Alison Chernick

When: April 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson

What: ITZHAK examines the life and glorious music of Israeli-born, wheelchair-bound Itzhak Perlman, widely considered the greatest living violinist. For over a year, filmmaker Alison Chernick follows the virtuoso around the world, portraying his huge passion and spirit. Chernick will speak after the screening. Tickets $7. For ages 16 and up.

Contact: 631-473-5220, portjeffdocumentaryseries.com