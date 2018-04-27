North Fork Event Highlights: April 27–29, 2018

This week's North Fork Events feature a Broken Arrow concert, Photo: Courtesy Suffolk Theater
Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, April 27–29, 2018.

CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?
The Mind’s Ear: An Author’s Journey Into Classical Music
When: April 27, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Dilberto Winery, 250 Manor Lane, Jamesport
What: Gracie Award-winning radio host Lauren Rico discusses the use of music throughout her four books using musical examples and excerpted readings. Free, but registration is required.
Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

PINK RIBBON POWER
20th Anniversary Pink Pearl Gala
When: April 27, 6 p.m.
Where: East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River
What: The North Fork Breast Health Coalition (NFBHC) hosts a cocktail reception, dinner and dancing to celebrate breast cancer survivors, health care providers, caregivers and NFBHC supporters. $125, breast cancer survivors $95.
Contact: 631-208-8889, northforkbreasthealth.org

FOREVER YOUNG
Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young
When: April 28, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Broken Arrow’s Joe Mass showcases his vocals and guitar playing skills to classic Neil Young songs. Tickets $39–$42.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ALLIES OF ALL KINDS
My Italian Secret: The Forgotten Heroes
When: April 29, 2 p.m.
Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead
What: This film tells the story of sports idol Gino Bartali and other courageous Italians, who carried out schemes to rescue Jews, partisans and refugees from Nazi-occupied Italy. A speaker and group discussion follow the screening. Free.
Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

HALF A DOZEN DONKEYS
Democratic Congressional Candidates Forum
When: April 29, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Dark Horse Restaurant, 1 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Indivisible North Fork holds a forum for all six Democratic challengers in New York’s First Congressional District in the Peconic Room at Dark Horse. The forum is free and open to the public.
Contact: 631-871-8905, darkhorserestaurant.com

