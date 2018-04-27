North Fork Event Highlights: April 27–29, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, April 27–29, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?

The Mind’s Ear: An Author’s Journey Into Classical Music

When: April 27, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dilberto Winery, 250 Manor Lane, Jamesport

What: Gracie Award-winning radio host Lauren Rico discusses the use of music throughout her four books using musical examples and excerpted readings. Free, but registration is required.

Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

PINK RIBBON POWER

20th Anniversary Pink Pearl Gala

When: April 27, 6 p.m.

Where: East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River

What: The North Fork Breast Health Coalition (NFBHC) hosts a cocktail reception, dinner and dancing to celebrate breast cancer survivors, health care providers, caregivers and NFBHC supporters. $125, breast cancer survivors $95.

Contact: 631-208-8889, northforkbreasthealth.org

FOREVER YOUNG

Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young

When: April 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Broken Arrow’s Joe Mass showcases his vocals and guitar playing skills to classic Neil Young songs. Tickets $39–$42.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ALLIES OF ALL KINDS

My Italian Secret: The Forgotten Heroes

When: April 29, 2 p.m.

Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead

What: This film tells the story of sports idol Gino Bartali and other courageous Italians, who carried out schemes to rescue Jews, partisans and refugees from Nazi-occupied Italy. A speaker and group discussion follow the screening. Free.

Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

HALF A DOZEN DONKEYS

Democratic Congressional Candidates Forum

When: April 29, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Dark Horse Restaurant, 1 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Indivisible North Fork holds a forum for all six Democratic challengers in New York’s First Congressional District in the Peconic Room at Dark Horse. The forum is free and open to the public.

Contact: 631-871-8905, darkhorserestaurant.com