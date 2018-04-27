North Fork Event Highlights: April 27–29, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, April 27–29, 2018.
Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.
CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?
The Mind’s Ear: An Author’s Journey Into Classical Music
When: April 27, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Dilberto Winery, 250 Manor Lane, Jamesport
What: Gracie Award-winning radio host Lauren Rico discusses the use of music throughout her four books using musical examples and excerpted readings. Free, but registration is required.
Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org
PINK RIBBON POWER
20th Anniversary Pink Pearl Gala
When: April 27, 6 p.m.
Where: East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River
What: The North Fork Breast Health Coalition (NFBHC) hosts a cocktail reception, dinner and dancing to celebrate breast cancer survivors, health care providers, caregivers and NFBHC supporters. $125, breast cancer survivors $95.
Contact: 631-208-8889, northforkbreasthealth.org
FOREVER YOUNG
Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young
When: April 28, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Broken Arrow’s Joe Mass showcases his vocals and guitar playing skills to classic Neil Young songs. Tickets $39–$42.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
ALLIES OF ALL KINDS
My Italian Secret: The Forgotten Heroes
When: April 29, 2 p.m.
Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead
What: This film tells the story of sports idol Gino Bartali and other courageous Italians, who carried out schemes to rescue Jews, partisans and refugees from Nazi-occupied Italy. A speaker and group discussion follow the screening. Free.
Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org
HALF A DOZEN DONKEYS
Democratic Congressional Candidates Forum
When: April 29, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Dark Horse Restaurant, 1 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Indivisible North Fork holds a forum for all six Democratic challengers in New York’s First Congressional District in the Peconic Room at Dark Horse. The forum is free and open to the public.
Contact: 631-871-8905, darkhorserestaurant.com