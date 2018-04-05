North Fork Event Highlights: April 6–12, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, April 6–12, 2018.
Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.
RIVETING RIVERHEAD RECEPTION
Overton Gallery Artist’s Reception
When: April 6, 5 p.m.
Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Library, Riverhead
What: All are welcome to meet surrealist painter Kurt Hardcastle, whose paintings are created with vivid artistic expression and supply the viewer with surprises and intrigue. His works are on view through May 30. Free.
Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadfreelibrary.org
FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES
‘Ten Movies at a Time’ with John DiLeo
When: April 6, 7 p.m.
Where: Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island
What: DiLeo will discuss his new book Ten Movies at a Time: A 350-Film Journey Through Hollywood and America 1930–1970, followed by a book signing. Free.
Contact: 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org
TAX SEASON BURLESQUE
Took the Shirts Right Off Our Backs
When: April 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Coney Island USA presents a night filled with sexy burlesque entertainers, toe-tapping music, side show freaks and a guest appearance from the Guiness World Record knife thrower, The Great Throwdini. Adults only. $35–$39.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
CINEMA AFRICANA
‘This Is Congo’ with Daniel McCabe
When: April 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson
What: Following four compelling characters: a whistleblower, a patriotic military commander, a mineral dealer and a displaced tailor — the film offers viewers a truly Congolese perspective on the problems that plague this lushly beautiful nation. McCabe, the film’s director, will speak after the film. Tickets $7.
Contact: 631-473-5220, portjeffdocumentaryseries.com
HEAD IN THE CLOUDS
Cloud-Based Business Tools
When: April 12, 8:30–11 a.m.
Where: Stony Brook Small Business Dev. Center, 1512 Development Drive #17, Stony Brook
What: Henry Bramwell, President and founder of Visionary Marketing, Inc., will teach participants how to make their business processes more efficient by utilizing Evernote, Google Drive, AirTable, Trello and Slack. Free.
Contact: 631-632-9837, nyssbdc.org