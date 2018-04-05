North Fork Event Highlights: April 6–12, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, April 6–12, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

RIVETING RIVERHEAD RECEPTION

Overton Gallery Artist’s Reception

When: April 6, 5 p.m.

Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Library, Riverhead

What: All are welcome to meet surrealist painter Kurt Hardcastle, whose paintings are created with vivid artistic expression and supply the viewer with surprises and intrigue. His works are on view through May 30. Free.

Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadfreelibrary.org

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

‘Ten Movies at a Time’ with John DiLeo

When: April 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island

What: DiLeo will discuss his new book Ten Movies at a Time: A 350-Film Journey Through Hollywood and America 1930–1970, followed by a book signing. Free.

Contact: 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

TAX SEASON BURLESQUE

Took the Shirts Right Off Our Backs

When: April 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Coney Island USA presents a night filled with sexy burlesque entertainers, toe-tapping music, side show freaks and a guest appearance from the Guiness World Record knife thrower, The Great Throwdini. Adults only. $35–$39.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

CINEMA AFRICANA

‘This Is Congo’ with Daniel McCabe

When: April 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson

What: Following four compelling characters: a whistleblower, a patriotic military commander, a mineral dealer and a displaced tailor — the film offers viewers a truly Congolese perspective on the problems that plague this lushly beautiful nation. McCabe, the film’s director, will speak after the film. Tickets $7.

Contact: 631-473-5220, portjeffdocumentaryseries.com

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

Cloud-Based Business Tools

When: April 12, 8:30–11 a.m.

Where: Stony Brook Small Business Dev. Center, 1512 Development Drive #17, Stony Brook

What: Henry Bramwell, President and founder of Visionary Marketing, Inc., will teach participants how to make their business processes more efficient by utilizing Evernote, Google Drive, AirTable, Trello and Slack. Free.

Contact: 631-632-9837, nyssbdc.org