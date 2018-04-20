North Fork Event Highlights: April 20–22, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, April 20–22, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

FABULOUS FRIDAY

From the Blitz to Broadway: Behind the Makeup

When: April 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island

What: Mollie Numark and journalist Gary Paul Gates will discuss Numark’s full life, from living through World War II England to studying ballet; her post-war years dancing in London’s West End; coming to New York’s Latin Quarter and running her own ballet school. Free.

Contact: 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

HARMONIOUS HARMONICA

John Popper

When: April 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: 92.9 & 96.9 EHM presents John Popper with special guest opener Katrina Woolverton. Popper is a seven-time Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning artist known for his bluesy voice and harmonica. $55–$69.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NOW YOU SEE ME

‘Seen and Unseen’ Artist Gallery Talk

When: April 21, 2 p.m.

Where: William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport

What: This is an opportunity to listen to the artist of “Seen and Unseen: Paintings and Drawings by Scott McIntire,” a solo exhibition of 40 paintings and drawings that explore the interconnection of art, nature, science and the environmental effects of technology, speak about his inspirations and creative process. Free.

Contact: 609-408-5203, williamris.com

LOL CATS AND DOGGOS

NFAWL 5th Annual Comedy Benefit

When: April 21, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Vail-Leavitt Music Hall, 18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead

What: The North Fork Animal Welfare League is hosting a comedy night to raise money for renovations on the Henry Pfeifer Community Center. Jodie Wasserman, seen on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, headlines the event. $40.

Contact: 917-929-9315, main.nfawl.org

HIS CHOSEN PEOPLE

Rich History of Long Island Synagogues

When: April 22, 2 p.m.

Where: Congregation Tifereth Israel Synagogue, 519 4th Street, Greenport

What: The public is invited to learn about the compelling stories of Jewish history in a book and author program with Ira Poliakoff, writer and researcher of Synagogues of Long Island, recently published by The History Press. Free.

Contact: 631-477-0232, tiferethisraelgreenport.org