Robert Downey Jr. Fights to Find a Cure for His Biggest Fan

by SOTH Team

For most people, meeting Iron Man, aka Robert Downey Jr., is a fantasy, a dream that will never come to pass. But for one brave young man, it’s a dream that came true.

Aaron Hunter is an eight-year-old boy who lives in Scotland with a rare syndrome called ROHHAD, which stands for rapid-onset obesity with hypothalamic dysregulation, hypoventilation and autonomic dysregulation. In layman’s terms, that means the dozens of children worldwide that suffer from this life-threatening disease gain weight rapidly, sweat excessively, have difficulty breathing and are at an increased risk of developing tumors.

In January 2017, the ROHHAD Association tweeted a video of Aaron asking his favorite superhero, Iron Man, to help him raise awareness and money to find a cure for the disease. After the #AaronNeedsIronMan campaign went viral, Aaron’s messaged finally reached his hero, and the two made first contact on FaceTime.

Please RT and help Aaron reach IronMan #AaronNeedsIronman he has terminal ROHHAD Disease & has special message 4 fav hero @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/9fppkTpKvB — ROHHAD Association (@ROHHAD_GLOBAL) January 28, 2017



In March, the Avenger went to work fighting for a cure with tweets, Instagram videos and photos urging people to donate money, as he was compelled to do. He even offered fans a chance to meet him at the Avengers Infinity War premiere if they donated $10 to the ROHHAD Association.

Howz about you and I meet up at the 🌎 premiere of @Avengers #InfinityWar? Donate $10 towards @ROHHAD_Global and I’ll see you there. Go to https://t.co/ywpvrsvUm3 pic.twitter.com/V3Ni2v88It — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 16, 2018



On March 24, Downey and Aaron met in person and posted a sweet selfie reminding people that meeting Iron Man and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) cast is still very much on the table if people donate. Move over War Machine, Iron Man has a new sidekick.

Together, the two created the #GoMadJumpForROHHAD Muddy Puddle Challenge to increase awareness for their cause. Much like the Ice Bucket Challenge before it, people attempt the challenge on social media and tag three people who they’d like to challenge next. Downey acted as the precursor of the challenge, soaking a pure white outfit with mud and then calling out the entire MCU to attempt the challenge.

Aaron and Downey continue to work hard raising money and awareness for ROHHAD, and hopefully their efforts will lead to a cure being found in the coming years. For more info or to donate to the cause visit crowdrise.com.