Shop ’Til You Drop: East End Gear for a Summer of Outdoor Activities

by Shop 'Til Team

Summer is coming and soon you’ll be out of time to spend quietly, alone in our great East End outdoors. There are only four weeks until Memorial Day weekend, so whether you want to sneak in some of that alone time, or prep for summer, here are some shopping tips from the Dan’s Papers Shop ’Til team.

Now’s a great time to familiarize yourself with a bike, what with all the traffic on its way. Come summer you can beat traffic, get in a workout and sightsee all on your way to your destination with a bike. We don’t recommend doing to in party dresses, tuxedos or heels, but biking to a swanky Hamptons summer party would be one way to grab attention. If you’re in need of new wheels, visit Rotations Bicycle Center in Southampton. They’ve been around more than three decades and know what’s what. They have quite a selection of bikes (road, mountain, multi-speed, one speed, you name it), parts, wheels, tires, clothing, accessories, helmets, shoes and car racks. They also do service and repairs and have rentals, if you want see if the biking life is for you, or if you’re only out for the weekend. 32 Windmill Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2890, rotationsbicyclecenter.com

You’re going to want a good pair shoes if you plan on spending time outside—something comfortable, breathable and, of course, stylish. Swims brand’s 2018 Summer Collection has just what you’re looking for. The Breeze Tennis Knit Sneaker is lightweight, flexible, breathable and super comfortable with extra cushioning and ventilation for your most active days. If you’ll be at the beach, the Breeze Three Point Sandal has your feet covered. And if you’re looking for something you can wear at work, home or the boat or beach the new Stride Loafers will pull that off. All style come in various colors and, did we mention how comfortable they all are? swims.com

Speaking of being covered. If you’re going to be outside you’ll want to protect yourself from harmful UV rays. Hampton Sun products will help you be a smart, serious sunbather. Hampton Sun has whatever you need from pre- to post-tanning and all their products make your skin feel great. Hampton Sun also recently debuted its Privet Bloom collection. Bring the outdoors in with an array of specialty fragrance and home products including shower gel, lotion, the Privet Bloom candle, reed diffuser and room spray. hamptonsuncare.com

Flying Point Surf has three year-round locations in Southampton, Sag Harbor and Greenport—and one in Montauk opening soon for summer with absolutely everything you need to enjoy some time outdoors from hats and sunglasses to sandals and swimsuits. And surfboards, surfboards, surfboards. It sounds much better when Beyoncé says it…. flyingpointsurf.com

If you’re looking to prep for summer by giving your home a distinctly summer home feel, you could collect seashells by the seashore like your name was Sally. Or, you could head to Blooming Shells at 11 Washington Street in Sag Harbor. Blooming Shells has been in business since 1980, catering to the interior designer, craft artist and stylist. You’ll find shells of all sizes, coral, beach glass and plenty of other stuff you never knew you needed. bloomingshells.com

But just in case your indoors needs some sprucing up, Hildreth’s, the Hamptons’ original source for home goods, is offering up to 35% off Lloyd Flanders furniture through April 30 and, in May, 35% off Rowe furniture. Hildreth’s Home Goods, 51 Main Street, Southampton, 631-283-2300, hildreths.com

Reminder: National Screen-Free Week is April 30-May 6. Quogue Library is holding a local event to inspire reading. Through April 29 families can fill out a pledge form to be screen-free for the following week. Participants will include the titles of books kids will read alone and/or those to be read together as a family. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue, 631-653-4224 ext. 110; screenfree.org

