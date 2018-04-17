Summer Camp Showcase: Camp Blue Bay Sleepaway Camp

by Summer Camp Showcase

Located on 179 acres in East Hampton, Camp Blue Bay Sleepaway Camp is the perfect place for girls in 3rd-11th grade to have fun while discovering new things.

Camp programs are available for one or two week sessions or a special 4-day mini session for girls entering 1st–6th grades.

Camp Blue Bay offers both Troop House Camping and Outdoor Tent Camping.

Throughout the week girls will enjoy swimming in Gardiners Bay, learn to shoot arrows on the archery course, make new crafts, and roast marshmallows over a campfire. Other camp activities include boating at Hog Creek, nature, outdoor survival skills, team building, sailing, games and sports!

At Camp Blue Bay there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Learn more at gsnc.org/en/camp/CO/camp-blue-bay.html or Contact Laura Bissett-Carr at bissettl@gsnc.org or 631-604-2201.