Summer Camp Showcase: East Hampton Sports Camp @ Sportime

Multisport campers playing basketball, Photo: EHSC@Sportime
April 3, 2018 by Summer Camp Showcase

EHSC@SPORTIME offers children between the ages of 3 and 13 a fun program of sports and games. Experienced art and music teachers also provide campers with a variety of creative activities, special events and theme days. 

Preschool campers (ages 3-5) enjoy a curriculum of sports and games, tennis, art, music and instructional swimming. Children participate in a variety of activities in a fun, safe and supportive environment. 

Face-painted Preschool Campers

Face-painted preschool campers, Photo: EHSC@Sportime

Multisport campers (ages 6-13) enjoy an array of sports and activities including tennis, soccer, baseball, basketball, dodgeball, capture-the-flag, swimming and more! Multisport campers may also choose an afternoon elective that includes tennis, basketball, soccer, farming and an ocean beach program.

The SPORTIME facility in Amagansett features a 23-acre campus, including an indoor sports arena, 33 Har-Tru tennis courts, a heated swimming pool, playing fields, an outdoor multi-sport court and playground and a preschool camp building with age-appropriate classrooms and art studio.

Fun for boys and girls of all ages

Kids can enjoy playing sports and making friends, Photo: EHSC@Sportime

To register or find more info, visit sportimeny.com.

