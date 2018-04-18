The Clam Bar Opens for 2018 Season in Napeague

by Hampton Eats

Beloved roadside eatery The Clam Bar at Napeague has re-opened for the 2018 season!

Located on Napeague strip (2025 Montauk Highway) in Amagansett and recognizable by its iconic red exterior and yellow and white umbrellas, the Hamptons favorite is now serving up its popular seafood and more every day beginning at noon. As of now the restaurant is operating weather permitting, so call to confirm hours before you make the trek east.

A perfect stop on the way to or from Montauk, or a destination in its own right, The Clam Bar is a classic seaside snack bar that has been serving the Hamptons for more than 30 years. The family-owned mainstay relies on Montauk’s fleet of local fishermen to deliver their catch of the day for an array of seafood offerings, and is always good for a cold beer or refreshing lemonade while taking in the summer scene.

As the restaurant’s name suggests, clams are a staple, served on the half shell, in chowder, fried or stuffed. Other highlights include appetizers such as Cajun Popcorn Shrimp, Kale Caesar Salad, and Crab Cakes, and entrees like their popular Lobster Salad Roll, Fried Soft Shell Crab Sandwich with Fries, Grilled Mahi Mahi Over Greens, and Local Steamers. If you’ve ever seen The Clam Bar’s red and white signs along its facade, you know it also serves burgers, hot dogs and Fish ‘n’ Chips, among other goodies.

If you’re specifically seeking a Lobster Roll, make sure to call first, as they’re not always available.

The Clam Bar opens each year when the weather warms in April and closes when the wind starts to whip off the Atlantic in October or November.

Call 631-267-6348 for more info and the Lobster Roll sitch, or find The Clam Bar on Facebook.