Fitness Guru Tracy Anderson to Receive Spirit of Life Award on May 14

by SOTH Team

South Fork fitness guru Tracy Anderson will receive the Spirit of Life Award at City of Hope’s East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League spring luncheon. She will be presented with the award alongside fellow honorees Savannah Guthrie and South Forker Nicole Miller on May 14 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Each year the Spirit of Life Award is presented to individuals who exemplify City of Hope’s values and ideals, both in their profession and humanitarian efforts. Past honorees have come from a variety of professions and include East End celebrities such as Debra Messing, Jane Krakowski, Brooke Shields, Kelly Ripa and Katie Couric.

Anderson will be honored for her achievements as a multi-platform fitness pioneer. She is best known for the Tracy Anderson Method of constantly developing new routines to keep her clients’ gains from plateauing. Her method has many faithful devotees, including Hamptonites Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Lena Dunham and Robert Downey Jr. In addition to her incredible contributions to fitness, she has also created her own brand of exercise equipment, athletic apparel and nutritional products.

Guthrie is the co-anchor of NBC News’ “TODAY” and NBC chief legal correspondent. She has conducted interviews with a wide range of famous figures, including former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, Meryl Streep and Beyoncé.

Miller is an American fashion designer and President of the New York City based Nicole Miller womenswear brand. She is known for her skillful draping, unique detailing and devotion to creating fresh looks for the modern woman.

City of Hope, founded in Duarte, California in 1913, is an independent research and treatment center for life-threatening diseases. Its East End Chapter, led by Lisa Kaye Fuld, Ann Levine and Honey Cook, is based in New York City and has helped the organization raise money for more than 40 years.