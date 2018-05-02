Try Dan’s Best Hamptons Mexican Restaurants on Cinco de Mayo 2018

Cinco de Mayo is almost upon us! If you’re looking to dine on excellent Mexican food this Saturday, May 5, what could be better than trying one of Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 winners in the Mexican Restaurant category?

Thousands of local readers and food fans shared their South Fork favorites by casting votes in our Dan’s Best of the Best competition last year, and these are the results.

Platinum winner Union Cantina (40 Bowden Square) in Southampton is a modern, rustic-style Mexican restaurant with fabulous food and excellent service. The staff is friendly as they serve up tasty treats in generous portions from executive chef Scott Kampf’s kitchen. Try the signature cocktails, including the famous Cinnamon Sol, and some Tres Leches Cake or Churros for dessert. 631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

Sabrosa Mexican Grill in Water Mill (1152 Montauk Highway) won our Gold award. This casual takeout spot makes all the specialties from its simple menu to your liking, whether it’s with or without beans, salsa, cheese or the various meat or vegetarian options. Bring something delicious home or eat at the cafeteria-style restaurant. 631-726-6565, sabrosamexicangrill.com/watermill

Our Silver winner, La Fogata Bar & Grill in Hampton Bays (174 E. Montauk Highway) offers fresh and innovative dishes using locally sourced seafood and produce. This is more than just Mexican, but as our voters attest, the South of the Border delights are standouts among many options. 631-594-5440 lafogatabar.com

Funchos Fajita Grill in Westhampton won the Bronze distinction for their fun atmosphere and yummy Tex-Mex eats. This family-owned restaurant is serious about making a better burrito, and they’ve proved to be pretty darn good at it! Of course the fajitas are great too. 631-288-2408 funchosfajitagrill.com

