Five Places to Party for Cinco de Mayo 2018 in the Hamptons

Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of Mexico’s May 5, 1862 defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla—and generally recognizing of Mexican culture—lands on a Saturday this year, meaning you have absolutely no reason not to go out and party with abandon! The Hamptons has plenty of options for enjoying Margaritas and traditional Mexican fare.

Here are five to get you started.

Springs Tavern (15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton) is a hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Friday, May 4 from 11 p.m.– 2 a.m. The evening will feature live music by DJ Chile and drink specials including $4 Modelo bottles, $5 tequila shots and $5 margaritas. There will be a $5 cover at the door. 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

La Fondita (74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett) is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with holiday specials served all day on Saturday, May 5. Try dishes such as Tamal de Pollo en Salsa Verde; Tamal de Puerco en Salsa Roja; Tamal de Rajas Con Queso; Just the Tamal; Chiles en Nogada; Chili en Rellanos; and Churros. 631-267-8800, lafondita.net

Union Cantina (40 Bowden Square, Southampton) has a special Happy Hour from 3–6 p.m. and festivities honoring the Mexican holiday and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 5. Participate in race raffles, enjoy drink specials, giveaways and tunes by DJ Drazen from 1–7 p.m. Live music by the John Schmitt band will follow the Derby. The modern but rustic style restaurant is also introducing new summer cocktails and menu items. 631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane, Southampton) invites the community to dance away the night on Saturday! Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at SAC with tango, jazz, boleros and dance, featuring world-renowned dancers Sandra Antognazzi and Walter Perez. Plus Oscar Feldman on alto and baritone saxaphone, Helio Alves on piano and keyboard, Eddy Khaimovich on bass, Javier Sanchez on bandoneon, and Claes Brondal on drums. The fun starts at 7 p.m. $20. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

East Hampton Town Democratic Committee is hosting a special Cinco de Mayo Celebration at the Neighborhood House (92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton) on Saturday from 6–10 p.m. Dig in to delicious food, dancing, a live band, Latin music DJ, 50/50 raffle, children’s games and prizes, and more. Free admission. Purchase food, drink and raffle tickets. Proceeds benefit Project MOST, an after school program for East Hampton youths. ehdems.com

