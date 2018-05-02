Matty Boudreau, executive chef of the Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead, hails from Cambridge, Massachusetts. He says he’s “Still a diehard Sox fan and always will be! Boston and the surrounding areas are a melting pot like New York is. From the Armenian bakery village in Watertown to the lobster shacks on the coast of Maine, all of those memories shape my perception of food and life.”

Meet Boudreau and taste his take on East End cuisine at Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche on Sunday, May 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Southampton Arts Center; at Dan’s GrillHampton competition and tasting event hosted by David Burtka on Friday, July 20 and at Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company on Saturday, July 21, both at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton.

Who inspired your career the most?

My mother has always backed my moves and supported me in this career. She never questioned my passion and has always been my biggest fan. I love you Momma!

What’s your earliest food memory?

The first thing I remember craving was my grandmother Edith’s coffee cake. It’s on the menu for brunch and, to be honest, I wish it was as good, but I swear she lied about the recipe! But it’s still a pretty awesome cake!

The first thing I ever made was blueberry ice cream in Maine—at five I tried to make my favorite one from the local creamery. Let’s just say that won’t wind up on any menu anytime soon.

How does living on the East End inform your cooking and culinary creativity?

It’s a wonderful place for chefs and foodies—for the wine, farms and solid colleagues. The East End allows people the real experience of the area’s influence on the table. When it’s that close, how could you miss it?

Which Long Island wines are you drinking these days?

I love me some Grapes of Roth. Roman Roth kills it! And I really enjoy Leo Family Red Blend.

What’s the most unusual substitution you’ve ever been asked to make?

While working at the Harvard Club in Boston I was once asked to take the beef Wellington and purée it—due to the client having mouth surgery that week, she didn’t want to miss out on her weekly meal.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare?

Smoking brisket, or even fish—the patience it takes and the way that the fruit wood smoke rolls around the protein giving it a added touch, just makes it even more “money!”

What does the phrase “taste of summer” bring to mind for you?

Rosé flowing, tomatoes and zucchini with stripped bass on the grill.

What piece of equipment do you celebrate?

Ole Hickory fire pit—kills it every time!

What’s an ingredient or method that you refuse to use?

Sous vide…it’s not a hate thing, I’m just more of a purist and love the old school.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?

To really listen and read! Learn from the masters, there are no shortcuts. Stop trying to google your way through a menu and just know that it’s a long road to holding the title “chef.” The road there is what makes you.

What’s your definition of “succulent?”

A taste you don’t want to ever leave your mouth.

What makes a cocktail a “craft cocktail?”

Made by hand and curated by a person who really wants that drink to be one of the best you’ve ever had.

What’s your favorite beverage to take on an East End picnic?

Magners Irish Cider on lots of ice!

What’s your favorite thing about Dan’s Taste of Summer events?

All the chefs actually enjoying themselves and catching up on a summer evening, even if its just one night!

What else would you like our readers to know about dining, and drinking, on the East End this summer?

Enjoy not being in the city! Enjoy the better quality of life and take the time to see what it is that we do well out here. From highbrow like EMP Summer House and 1770 House to “realbrow,” as I call it. Places like The Dock House and Serene Green Farmstand. Taste it all!

Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche is Sunday, May 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Southampton Arts Center. GA tickets are $140. VIP tickets are $190 and include event entry from 5 to 8 p.m. PLUS access to the Rosé After Dark VIP After Party Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel, from 8 to 10 p.m. For tickets and more information about all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.

