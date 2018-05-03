Top 10 Stories AppWhat to Do

Hamptons Event Highlights: May 4–6, 2018

Five Hamptons happenings this week

Hamptons Living Team May 3, 2018
A reading of "The Cocktail Party Effect" during the 2017 New Works Festival at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York on Friday, April 28th, 2017
Michael Heller

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, May 4–6.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

PIANO PRODIGY
Salon Series: Pianist Drew Petersen
When: May 4, 6 p.m.
Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
What: Pianist Drew Petersen offers an intimate, classical concert. $25, children and students $10. Tickets include museum admission.
Contact: 631-283-7006, parrishart.org

NEW WORKS IN PROGRESS
Title Wave at Bay Street
When: May 4, 8 p.m.; May 5, 2 p.m.; May 6, 3 p.m.
Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
What: Join the creative process of writing new works, featuring four adolescent plays read in their entirety with minimal staging. After each reading, the audience will give feedback to the playwrights. Free, but registration required.
Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

TRANSLATING EMOTIONS TO CANVAS
Feelings into Art! Pollock Drip Painting Workshop
When: May 5, 1 p.m.
Where: Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays
What: Discover how East End painter Jackson Pollock and other modern artists expressed their emotions through their works. After the lecture, participants pour their feelings onto an empty canvas as they create their own Pollock-inspired drip paintings.
Contact: 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

DIFFERENT KIND OF DERBY
CTREE Giddy Up 5K
When: May 6, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Sagg Main Beach, 41 Narrow Lane E, Bridgehampton
What: Run, walk, skip, cartwheel, trot or jog over a beautiful seaside course. This event features awards, refreshments and a Chinese auction. $25.
Contact: 631-7779-2835, ctreeny.org

BURT BACHARACH BRUNCH
What the World Needs Now
When: May 6, noon
Where: The American Hotel, 49 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Celebrate Burt Bacharach’s life and music in honor of his 90th birthday with pianist/vocalist Lee Glantz. This two-part event features a three-course mimosa brunch at noon, followed by the concert at 1:30 p.m. $49 brunch, $20 concert only.
Contact: 631-725-3535, theamericanhotel.com

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

New Acoustic Band
May 3, 2018
31

Enjoy East End Events in Peace Before the Summer Rush

Chef Steven Biscari Amaral of North Fork Chocolate
May 3, 2018
38

Rosé Soirée Countdown: Chef Steven Biscari-Amaral of North Fork Chocolate

Watch the Kentucky Derby at Baron's Cove
May 3, 2018
38

Five East End Kentucky Derby Viewing Parties to Race to this Saturday

Union Cantina dish
May 2, 2018
87

Try Dan’s Best Hamptons Mexican Restaurants on Cinco de Mayo 2018