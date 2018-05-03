Hamptons Event Highlights: May 4–6, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, May 4–6.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

PIANO PRODIGY

Salon Series: Pianist Drew Petersen

When: May 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Pianist Drew Petersen offers an intimate, classical concert. $25, children and students $10. Tickets include museum admission.

Contact: 631-283-7006, parrishart.org

NEW WORKS IN PROGRESS

Title Wave at Bay Street

When: May 4, 8 p.m.; May 5, 2 p.m.; May 6, 3 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: Join the creative process of writing new works, featuring four adolescent plays read in their entirety with minimal staging. After each reading, the audience will give feedback to the playwrights. Free, but registration required.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

TRANSLATING EMOTIONS TO CANVAS

Feelings into Art! Pollock Drip Painting Workshop

When: May 5, 1 p.m.

Where: Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays

What: Discover how East End painter Jackson Pollock and other modern artists expressed their emotions through their works. After the lecture, participants pour their feelings onto an empty canvas as they create their own Pollock-inspired drip paintings.

Contact: 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

DIFFERENT KIND OF DERBY

CTREE Giddy Up 5K

When: May 6, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Sagg Main Beach, 41 Narrow Lane E, Bridgehampton

What: Run, walk, skip, cartwheel, trot or jog over a beautiful seaside course. This event features awards, refreshments and a Chinese auction. $25.

Contact: 631-7779-2835, ctreeny.org

BURT BACHARACH BRUNCH

What the World Needs Now

When: May 6, noon

Where: The American Hotel, 49 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Celebrate Burt Bacharach’s life and music in honor of his 90th birthday with pianist/vocalist Lee Glantz. This two-part event features a three-course mimosa brunch at noon, followed by the concert at 1:30 p.m. $49 brunch, $20 concert only.

Contact: 631-725-3535, theamericanhotel.com