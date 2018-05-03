Robert Irwin Terrifies Jimmy Fallon with Exotic Creatures

Sagaponack comedian Jimmy Fallon welcomed Australia’s Robert Irwin back for his fourth visit to theTonight Show stage on Wednesday. The son of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin introduced Fallon to a menagerie of animals, including a litter of baby African pygmy goats named after the cast of 90s TV hit Friends.

As in past visits, Fallon proved to have some trepidation when it comes to interacting with Irwin’s creatures—all brought from the Australia Zoo. Fallon and Irwin also recognized the cheerful young man’s late father, who was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week—an honor shared by Hamptonites Kelly Ripa and Jennifer Lopez, among others.