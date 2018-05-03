Robert Irwin Terrifies Jimmy Fallon with Exotic Creatures

Sagaponack comedian Jimmy Fallon welcomed Australia’s Robert Irwin back for his fourth visit to theTonight Show stage on Wednesday. The son of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin introduced Fallon to a menagerie of animals, including a litter of baby African pygmy goats named after the cast of 90s TV hit Friends.
As in past visits, Fallon proved to have some trepidation when it comes to interacting with Irwin’s creatures—all brought from the Australia Zoo. Fallon and Irwin also recognized the cheerful young man’s late father, who was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week—an honor shared by Hamptonites Kelly Ripa and Jennifer Lopez, among others.
Along with feeding the six aggressive African pygmy goats with a baby bottle full of milk, Fallon, looking like he was about to vomit from the anticipation, met “Cookie” the kookaburra. The Australian bird, Irwin explained, makes a sound like rapper Cardi B and attacks anything that moves too quickly.
Next, Irwin showed Fallon the biggest rodent in the world, a 100-pound capybara named Javier. The Amazonian beast, which looks kind of like a giant guinea pig, can eat eight pounds of grass per day and has “weird feet,” “massive teeth” that never stop growing and a wet scent gland atop his snout. Terrified Fallon fed Javier some corn and noted, “I saw something like this in my apartment.”
Finally, Irwin brought what his father called “frogs with sharp teeth” onstage. Irwin’s mother Terri and sister Bindi joined them to help introduce “Curly,” an American alligator, which the Irwins then thrust into Fallon’s arms. The local funnyman steeled himself and actually gave the gator a kiss.
Perhaps he’s brave after all?