Top 10 Stories AppWhat to Do

East End Kids Event Highlights: May 4–7, 2018

Five fun things for kids and teens to do this week

Hamptons Living Team May 4, 2018
kidsart
dotshock/123rf

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, May 4–7.

Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at DansPapers.com/Events.

HISTORY MAKERS
Present & Future Careers in History
When: May 4, 4 p.m.
Where: Amagansett Life Saving & Coast Guard Station, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett
What: College-bound teens, parents, teachers and counselors are invited to this free career development event. Hear local professionals share their personal career journeys related to history and offer their advice about current and future job opportunities for history majors.
Contact: 631-324-3892, facebook/ehhfarmmuseum

STRANGER ESCAPE
Open Rec Night & Escape Room
When: May 4, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Southampton Youth Services, 1370A Majors Path, Southampton
What: Middle school and high school students can register a team to attempt the Southampton Youth Bureau’s Escape Room, inspired by the hit Netflix Series Stranger Things, which involves solving clues, puzzles and riddles in order to escape a locked room. Basketball and ultimate Frisbee are also available. $5. Grades 5–12.
Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

RACING TO THE CURE
Out Run Rett 5K
When: May 5, 9 a.m.
Where: New Suffolk Waterfront, Main and First Street, New Suffolk
What: Advances in gene therapy are pointing the way to conquering Rett Syndrome, a disorder that causes children to lose the use of their limbs and voice, with the first clinical trial possible in 2019. This 5K run/walk is an opportunity to raise needed research funds to accelerate progress. Awards are given to the top three in each age category, beginning with 1–9 years. $25, children 15 and under $15.
Contact: 631-594-2222, reverserett.org/run

FAMILY ART/ARTE DE FAMILIA
Bilingual Family Gallery Talk & Art Workshop
When: May 6, 2 p.m.
Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
What: Visitors explore art in the galleries with guided tours in English and Spanish, then they head to The Lynne and Richard Pasculano Studio to create projects inspired by the works on view. Free with Museum admission.
Contact: 631-283-7006, parrishart.org

CAHOOTS NORTHERN IRELAND
Shh! We Have a Plan
When: May 7, 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
What: Students are sure to enjoy this non-verbal tale featuring magic, music and puppetry based on the Chris Haughton book of the same name. This enchanting production teaches kids that kindness is more important than getting their own way. $12. Grades Pre-K–2.
Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

The Drifters ft Rick Sheppard at Suffolk Theater, Photo: Courtesy Suffolk Theater
May 4, 2018
0

North Fork Event Highlights: May 5–9, 2018

A reading of "The Cocktail Party Effect" during the 2017 New Works Festival at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York on Friday, April 28th, 2017
May 3, 2018
37

Hamptons Event Highlights: May 4–6, 2018

New Acoustic Band
May 3, 2018
57

Enjoy East End Events in Peace Before the Summer Rush

Chef Steven Biscari Amaral of North Fork Chocolate
May 3, 2018
57

Rosé Soirée Countdown: Chef Steven Biscari-Amaral of North Fork Chocolate