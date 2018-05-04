East End Kids Event Highlights: May 4–7, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, May 4–7.

Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at DansPapers.com/Events.

HISTORY MAKERS

Present & Future Careers in History

When: May 4, 4 p.m.

Where: Amagansett Life Saving & Coast Guard Station, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett

What: College-bound teens, parents, teachers and counselors are invited to this free career development event. Hear local professionals share their personal career journeys related to history and offer their advice about current and future job opportunities for history majors.

Contact: 631-324-3892, facebook/ehhfarmmuseum

STRANGER ESCAPE

Open Rec Night & Escape Room

When: May 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Southampton Youth Services, 1370A Majors Path, Southampton

What: Middle school and high school students can register a team to attempt the Southampton Youth Bureau’s Escape Room, inspired by the hit Netflix Series Stranger Things, which involves solving clues, puzzles and riddles in order to escape a locked room. Basketball and ultimate Frisbee are also available. $5. Grades 5–12.

Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

RACING TO THE CURE

Out Run Rett 5K

When: May 5, 9 a.m.

Where: New Suffolk Waterfront, Main and First Street, New Suffolk

What: Advances in gene therapy are pointing the way to conquering Rett Syndrome, a disorder that causes children to lose the use of their limbs and voice, with the first clinical trial possible in 2019. This 5K run/walk is an opportunity to raise needed research funds to accelerate progress. Awards are given to the top three in each age category, beginning with 1–9 years. $25, children 15 and under $15.

Contact: 631-594-2222, reverserett.org/run

FAMILY ART/ARTE DE FAMILIA

Bilingual Family Gallery Talk & Art Workshop

When: May 6, 2 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Visitors explore art in the galleries with guided tours in English and Spanish, then they head to The Lynne and Richard Pasculano Studio to create projects inspired by the works on view. Free with Museum admission.

Contact: 631-283-7006, parrishart.org

CAHOOTS NORTHERN IRELAND

Shh! We Have a Plan

When: May 7, 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: Students are sure to enjoy this non-verbal tale featuring magic, music and puppetry based on the Chris Haughton book of the same name. This enchanting production teaches kids that kindness is more important than getting their own way. $12. Grades Pre-K–2.

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org