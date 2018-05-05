Artists & Galleries

Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Frank Sofo Conjures Summer in May

Our May 4, 2018 cover recalls blissful summer moments.

Brian Cudzilo May 5, 2018
painting by Frank Sofo showing girl in sundress walking her bike on the beach in summer
Frank Sofo

Are you ready for summer—looking longingly at the ocean, dreaming of being at the beach, or of riding a bicycle, or donning a new vibrantly colored sundress? Now that we’re finally in the same month as Memorial Day, we thought it was only appropriate to bring all that back onto a Dan’s Papers cover.

And who better to paint the scene than East Hampton’s Frank Sofo? In addition to being a board member of The Artists Alliance of East Hampton and President of The Wednesday Group of Plein Air Painters of The East End, Sofo is also a fine artist clearly inspired by Van Gogh and the Impressionist style as well as a children’s book illustrator, whose work has appeared extensively across the East End.

Frank Sofo headshot
Courtesy Frank Sofo

What was the inspiration for this piece?
Much of my art is inspired by the beautiful beaches on the East End. When I first arrived in East Hampton I didn’t own a car, so my bicycle became my sole means of transportation, and I would often bike to the beach. So I have a special place in my heart for beach bikes.

We know you like to work in several different media. Do you prefer working in one more than another?
Not especially. The subject matter usually determines which medium I will use and some subjects just seem to lend themselves to a certain approach.

As summer inches closer, this particular painting, with the young girl looking to the water, seems appropriate. What about summer are you most looking forward to?
Just like the young lady [in the painting], there’s a certain excitement and anticipation when you first arrive on a beautiful beach day.

As a plein air painter have you felt bottled up this winter?
This was a tough winter, but no, I can paint looking out my window, or sketching from my car is something I often do.

Where’s the strangest or most unusual place your work has appeared?
My work has appeared in so many venues, and I’m always happy and pleased to see it out in the world, but the first time I saw my first children’s book on the shelf at Barnes & Noble, that was special.

If you could sit down to coffee with any artist from history, who would it be and what would you talk about?
That’s easy, and no surprise to all who know me. It would be Vincent Van Gogh. I guess I would ask him pretty much the same questions you’re asking me.

Where can our readers see more of your work?
This will be a busy season for me, at Ashawagh Hall, Guild Hall, the Watermill Center, the East Hampton street fair, and introducing my new children’s book, Starry Night Child, at the East Hampton library’s children’s fair

See more of Frank Sofo’s work at franksofo.com.

Read more Honoring the Artist interviews.

May 4, 2018 Dan's Papers cover painting by Frank Sofo showing girl in sundress walking her bike on the beach in summer
May 4, 2018 Dan’s Papers cover art by Frank Sofo
Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Collages with Virva Hinnemo and George Negroponte, Photo: WordHampton
May 2, 2018
100

‘A Night Out with an Artist’ Continues with Virva Hinnemo, George Negroponte

Dan's Papers cover art realism painting by Scott Hewett featuring Ball jars and pinwheels
April 28, 2018
43

Dan’s Cover Artist Scott Hewett Talks Ball Jars, Pinwheels and Sneakers

Mixed media painting by Francis Klaess, abstract seascape
April 23, 2018
30

See Francis Klaess ‘Redefining Forms’ at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

April 20, 2018 Dan's Papers cover art featuring painted flowers and newspapers by Adam Straus
April 21, 2018
34

Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Adam Straus Talks Paint and Politics