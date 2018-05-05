Shop ‘Til You Drop: East End Mother’s Day Gifts Ideas

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 13—not that anyone would forget that. And while no measly gift can compensate for what she’s given you, one can try.

A new line of stylish Modern General Cocktail Napkins at Sylvester & Co. in Sag Harbor celebrates two of mom’s favorite things—the East End and drinking. One napkin features the iconic neon “Sag” from the former Sag Harbor Cinema sign, which is currently in storage awaiting a new Main Street façade. Another features a distressed 27 East road sign, while others feature age-old sayings such as “I only drink on two occasions. When it’s Friday and when it’s not” and “one martini, two martini, three martini, floor.” For a mom who doesn’t drink, perhaps stick with the first two. 103 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-5012, sylvesterandco.com

Speaking of drinking on the East End, why not treat mom to a pair of tickets to the Hamptons summer kickoff party featuring the finest rosés the universe has to offer from the Hamptons, the North Fork, France, Spain and beyond, paired with bites from top chefs and restaurants? Sound too good to be true? Well, the second annual Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Porsche takes place on Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center. You can use that second ticket for yourself…. DansTasteOfSummer.com.

Long Island’s premier jeweler, London Jewelers, has two Hamptons locations, one in Southampton and another in East Hampton, which, incidentally, was voted Dan’s Best of the Best Jewelry Store this year. You’ll find timepieces, bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants and even decorative giftware at London Jewelers. Must we drop more hints? londonjewelers.com

Treat mom to a yummy cheesecake, fruit tart, whipped cream pie, a fresh loaf of artisan bread, cookies or a handful of other savory sweets and treats from Blue Duck Bakery Café. With locations in Southampton, Greenport, Riverhead and Southold, they’re not far away no matter where you are, or where mom is. Pick something up for yourself while you’re at it…. blueduckbakerycafe.com.

Every mom loves a good book—or at least the time to relax and read a good book. Luckily for East End moms, and Mother’s Day gift buyers, no matter what town you live in, there’s a bookstore nearby. If you’re not sure if mom likes bestsellers or classics, or prefers hardcovers or softcovers, you can always get a gift certificate. If you’re a collector, check out Southampton Books and their new batch of rare and collectible books, which includes a signed, first edition Of Mice and Men. southampton-books.com

Let mom put her feet up at home and hire someone else to clean the house for her. Might we suggest Dan’s Best of the Best winner Catherine’s Cleaning? The pros at Catherine’s Cleaning will clean and organize the house giving mom peace of mind and more time to enjoy whatever it is she prefers to cleaning. 631-889-4007, catherinescleaning.com

Of course, flowers are a Mother’s Day standard. On the North Fork, the folks at Mattituck Florist (631-298-5840, mattituckflorist.com) are good listeners and big believers in attention to detail and will carefully design you the best flowers to help you capture the moment. On the South Fork, Sag Harbor Florist (631-725-1400, sagharborflorist.net) will do the same.

You’re bound to find something for mom (or yourself) at the Spring Sidewalk Sale, presented by the Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce. The sale takes place the weekend of April 28 and 29 and May 5 and 6. westhamptonchamber.org

New Kids on the Block:

The Bargain Box Thrift Shop, run by the Ladies Village Improvement Society (LVIS) in East Hampton isn’t technically new, but if you haven’t been since their extensive remodel, you’d think it was. You’ll find the same great deals in a space you’ll hardly recognize. 95 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1220, lvis.org

A Khanh Sports outlet will soon open for the season at 2454B Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton. Khanh Sports is a must-see for the active set (surfers, bicyclists, paddleboarders) in East Hampton and Amagansett. And now there’s another to heart. 631-324-0703