Diddy and Jay-Z Honored for Recent Projects at Webbys, MTV and More

Who cares about another platinum plaque? East Hampton’s Diddy will receive the 2018 Child of America Award at the Carver Foundation’s 80th anniversary gala next month. Carver is Norwalk, Connecticut’s largest provider of after-school and summer programs for middle and high school students.

“That’s near and dear to him. He does a lot of philanthropic investment in programs like Carver,” says the Foundation’s Executive Director Novelette Peterkin. “And we’re honored that he accepted our invitation.”

Meanwhile, East Hamptonite Jay-Z scooped up a Webby Award for Best Individual Performance in Film and Video for “Smile,” a track off his latest multiple Grammy-nominated album 4:44.

Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Webby Awards are given out annually in recognition of excellence on the internet in categories such as Web Sites, Film & Video, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social, Podcasts & Digital Audio and more.

Jay-Z and Diddy have also both been nominated in the Best Music Documentary category for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Jay-Z for his Footnotes for 4:44 and Diddy for his 2017 documentary Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.

A TV miniseries, Footnotes for 4:44 features Jay-Z along with Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Chris Paul, Meek Mill, Chris Rock and others. The show is a revealing look at the rapper’s life, relationship and career.

Released last year, Diddy’s Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story offers a behind-the-scenes look at the prolific record label’s history and legacy while providing an in-depth look at the two-night anniversary extravaganza that took place last May at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, in honor of late rap legend, The Notorious B.I.G.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. on MTV.