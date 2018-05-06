South O’ the Highway

Diddy and Jay-Z Honored for Recent Projects at Webbys, MTV and More

'Footnotes for 4:44' and 'Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story' among them.

SOTH Team May 6, 2018
Jay-Z waves Diddy off Forbes' Wealthiest Hip Hop Artist Throne
©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Who cares about another platinum plaque? East Hampton’s Diddy will receive the 2018 Child of America Award at the Carver Foundation’s 80th anniversary gala next month. Carver is Norwalk, Connecticut’s largest provider of after-school and summer programs for middle and high school students.

“That’s near and dear to him. He does a lot of philanthropic investment in programs like Carver,” says the Foundation’s Executive Director Novelette Peterkin. “And we’re honored that he accepted our invitation.”

Meanwhile, East Hamptonite Jay-Z scooped up a Webby Award for Best Individual Performance in Film and Video for “Smile,” a track off his latest multiple Grammy-nominated album 4:44.

Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Webby Awards are given out annually in recognition of excellence on the internet in categories such as Web Sites, Film & Video, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social, Podcasts & Digital Audio and more.

Jay-Z and Diddy have also both been nominated in the Best Music Documentary category for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Jay-Z for his Footnotes for 4:44 and Diddy for his 2017 documentary Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.

A TV miniseries, Footnotes for 4:44 features Jay-Z along with Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Chris PaulMeek MillChris Rock and others. The show is a revealing look at the rapper’s life, relationship and career.

Released last year, Diddy’s Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story offers a behind-the-scenes look at the prolific record label’s history and legacy while providing an in-depth look at the two-night anniversary extravaganza that took place last May at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, in honor of late rap legend, The Notorious B.I.G.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Melissa McCarthy and Ellen talk about dancing with Jennifer Lopez on "The Ellen Show"
May 5, 2018
49

Melissa McCarthy Apologizes to Jennifer Lopez for Aggressive Dance-Off

Nancy Shevell and Sir Paul McCartney
May 4, 2018
91

Sir Paul McCartney Receives New Honor from Queen of England

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to a capybara on the Tonight Show stage
May 3, 2018
109

Robert Irwin Terrifies Jimmy Fallon with Exotic Creatures

Melissa Leo as Goldie talking to Cassie in I'm Dying Up Here Season 2
May 1, 2018
106

Melissa Leo Returns as Goldie in ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Season 2 on May 6