This week Saturday Night Live featured a more star-studded cold open than usual, complete with East Enders, returning favorites and a surprise newcomer. The sketch followed a series of phone calls started by Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen, attorney to the President, and winding through Donald Trump’s administration and family.

In the skit, Cohen calls Trump, played once again by Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin, on a payphone and begs him for a plan of action concerning the Stormy Daniels scandal, to which Trump suggests turning to his legal advisor, Hamptonite Rudy Giuliani. Before reaching Giuliani, Cohen mistakenly calls Trump’s physician Dr. Harold Bornstein (Martin Short) who complains about someone stealing files from his office, likening the experience to being raped. As outrageous as this line is, it came directly from the doctor himself, telling NBC News on May 1 that the raid on his New York City medical offices left him feeling “raped, frightened and sad.”

When Cohen finally reaches Giuliani, portrayed by Kate McKinnon in drag, he agrees to talk to Trump and Cohen while on the air at Fox News. Before the three can choose a lie to stick to, Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant) calls Trump to ask if he lied to her about the Stormy Daniels affair, to which he replies, “Yeah, that sounds like something I would do.” Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) interrupts next to ask Cohen if she’s allowed to testify against her husband, followed by Omarosa Manigault (Leslie Jones), Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Ivanka Trump (Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson) and Jared Kushner (Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon).

Trump finally cuts back in and demands that he and Cohen speak to Stormy Daniels, played by herself, directly to see if they can agree to make the scandal disappear. She assures Trump that the only thing that she’d be willing to settle for is his resignation from the presidency, adding, “I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a-coming, baby.”

Watch the 7-minute cold open below.