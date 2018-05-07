Trailer for 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

United States Golf Association (USGA) released a dramatic, thriller-style trailer for the upcoming 2018 U.S. Open Championship at Southampton’s Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, a course many believe is among the world’s most difficult. All it’s missing is a gravelly voice proclaiming, “In a world where summer luxury and world-class golf meet, the best players in the game will gather for golf’s ultimate test.”

For anyone who wants in on the spectacle and competition, the 118th U.S. Open commences from June 14–17. It’s more than a month away, but preparations have been underway since it was announced in 2011. Drivers along Route 27 near Stony Brook Southampton will definitely have noticed the huge structure that’s been erected north of the highway, and the work is continuing every day. Soon a footbridge will be put in place to allow golf fans to cross the road.

This is the fifth U.S. Open to be played at Shinnecock Hills. Prior events occurred at the course starting with the second-ever U.S. Open in 1896, followed by championships in 1986, 1995 and 2004. Some 100,000 people are expected to visit our shores for this event, so be prepared for lots of traffic—not to mention high drama on the fairways, sand traps and greens—as we become the planet’s golf epicenter.

For a closer look at the course and what golfers will actually have to navigate over the big weekend, you can watch some excellent videos showing breakdowns of Shinnecock Hills’ first three holes at the USGA’s U.S. Open website, usopen.com.

A temporary LIRR train platform will be constructed where the former Long Island University stop was, right across the highway at Stony Brook Southampton. Visit mta.info/lirr for schedule and fare information.

Get all this and much more information about the 118th U.S. Open at usopen.com/fan-info.html.