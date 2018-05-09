Alex Rodriguez Opens Southampton Fitness Club Memorial Day Weekend

Southampton is getting a shiny new fitness club on Memorial Day weekend, and a New York legend is to thank for it. Boyfriend to Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez and Yankee superstar Alex Rodriguez is opening the first Hamptons pop-up location of his all-in-one fitness hybrid TruFusion, which will run through Labor Day. TruFusion Hamptons continues the brand’s East Coast expansion following a recent launch in Coral Gables, Florida and serves as a lead-in for the launch of TruFusion New York City this fall.

Last year, Rodriguez discovered TruFusion while staying in Las Vegas and began working out there regularly. He began to see the potential in its national expansion plans and signed on as a major investor, equity partner and board member.

“I’m so excited to be bringing the TruFusion experience out to the Hamptons this summer where my friends and New Yorkers can have the best quality classes right there in Southampton,” said Rodriguez. “TruFusion is quickly becoming the new standard for how people work out and will give people a taste of what to expect before we launch in Soho later this year.”

TruFusion offers over 65 unlimited assorted workout styles, including heated and non-heated classes featuring yoga, barre, Pilates, boot camp, boxing, cycling, aerial, kettlebell and battle ropes. The Southampton studio will offer a sampling of the full class schedule available at other locations.

Among the pop-up’s 45- to 75-minute classes are TruExpress and Tru Foundations signature classes, Pilates Core and Tru Hot Pilates, Kettlebell Core and Kettlebell Booty, Down & Dirty Bootcamp (R-rated fun for adults) and Soulful Sunday (hot Vinyasa yoga accompanied by modern and classic songs). All Southampton classes are $30 and can be booked online.

TruFusion Hamptons is located at 5 Windmill Lane, Suite 4, Southampton. It’s open May 25 through September 3, Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information, visit trufusion.com.