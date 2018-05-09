Tourists come from all over the world to spend a weekend or two soaking up sun at some of the most gorgeous beaches in America—and with over 50 official Town and Village beaches in the Hamptons, it’s impossible to choose a bespoke beach without a guide. Some have lifeguards but aren’t dog-friendly, others have picnic tables but no restrooms to speak of. We’ve taken care of the week’s worth of research to bring you a quick and easy-to-use beach guide for summering in the Hamptons.

The Hamptons are split into five beach territories, each requiring different parking permits. Check out each one below to get an in-depth look at what each beach has to offer.

As great as ocean beaches are, some people don’t like the crashing waves or the crowds they amass, and that’s perfectly okay. For those types of people, bay beaches are the way to go, and the North Fork has plenty of them. The North Fork has mile after mile of peaceful, pristine shoreline, featuring a wide range of amenities, which we’ve carefully researched to make your vacation as relaxing as possible. All you have to do now is grab your sunhat, SPF, beach chairs and a couple of good reads.

The North Fork contains three beach zones operated by the three North Fork towns. They vary in amenities and restrictions, so check out the full guides below.

