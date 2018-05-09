East End Dining Guide: Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you didn’t know that it falls on May 13 this year, you’re already in big trouble. You may not have enough time to pick out a heartfelt gift, but you can treat your giver of life or adoptive mom to one heck of a Mother’s Day meal.

Luckily, the East End has several options for such a loving, last-minute gift, although reserving a table soon is probably in your best interest. Here are 20 great Mother’s Day dining options guaranteed to bring a happy tear to Mom’s eye.

BRUNCH

Cowfish (258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays) features a seated, waterfront bunch from 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. All moms receive a gift certificate for their next visit to Cowfish, Rhumba or Rhum. 631-714-4436, cowfishrestaurant.com

Union Cantina (40 Bowden Square, Southampton) features a two for one brunch cocktail deal to go along with its carefully crafted menu, including chicken empanadas and huevos rancheros. The special menu is available from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. 631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

Southampton Inn (91 Hill Street, Southampton) offers a delectable outdoor breakfast prepared by its new restaurant Claude’s 18. Moms receive a complimentary MOMosa, and hotel guests receive additional Mother’s Day surprises. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Baron’s Cove (31 Water Street, Sag Harbor) spoils moms with a special brunch from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The holiday menu includes grilled octopus, roasted leg of lamb and herb oil poached code. It costs $45 for adults and $18 for kids; reservations must be made by phone. 631-725-2101, baronscove.com

The Springs Tavern (15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton) celebrates with a special brunch menu from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Diners may enjoy breakfast and lunch favorites, such as eggs benedict and clam chowder, and each mom is offered a complimentary mimosa. 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

Solé East (90 Second House Road, Montauk) features a large brunch buffet at their Backyard Restaurant from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The cost is $46 for adults, $20 for children 5–12 and free for younger kids. Adults are offered either a complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary and have access to the heated pool. 631-668-2105, soleeast.com

The Montauk Yacht Club (32 Star Island Road, Montauk) hosts a brunch with a wide variety of options from the Coast Kitchen’s raw bar, omelet station and carving station. The cost is $40 for adults, $16 for children 6–12 and free for younger tykes. 631-668-3100, montaukyachtclub.com

Jedediah Hawkins Inn (400 South Jamesport Avenue, Jamesport) serves an all-day a la carte menu, which combines brunch items with some of their most popular dishes. Phone reservations must be made in advance and cost $31–$50. 631-722-2900, jedediahhawkinsinn.com

North Fork Chocolate Company (740 Main Road, Aquebogue) is celebrating the holiday with a chef carving station, farm fresh egg frittatas, Belgian waffle bar, chocolate fountain and complimentary mimosas for Mom. After brunch, the family can enjoy perusing the Chocolate Shop and art gallery. The event is from 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., and tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children 3–10 and free for younger kids. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Laurel Lake Vineyards (3165 Main Road, Laurel) celebrates moms with a buffet brunch prepared by CJ’s American Grill and paired with a complimentary moscato mimosa. The event costs $40, and reservations must be made by phone. 631-298-1420, llwines.com

Ram’s Head Inn (108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights) provides a wide brunch window for moms who are in no rush to head out the door. From 11 a.m.–7 p.m., they serve tasty brunch options, such as local oysters on the half shell and a rack of lamb seasoned with mustard and herbs. 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

DINNER

Guava Tropical (26 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays) gives families the chance to treat Mom to unlimited wine or sangria, free dessert and live music by Colin Scarpino. Reservations can be made over the phone. 631-594-3815, guavarestaurant.com

Bistro Été (760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill) knows that most restaurants offer free mimosas on Mother’s Day, which is why they’ve opted to offer complimentary rosé instead. Dinner reservations must be made in advance. 631-500-9085, bistroete.com

Topping Rose House (1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton) is utilizing the talents of Chef Jean-Georges to create unique, decadent brunch and dinner menus for Mother’s Day. Reservations cost $31–$50 and must be made in advance. 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Nick & Toni’s (136 North Main Street, East Hampton) is offering a small sampling of a la carte specials, including roasted sea bass and griller head-on prawns. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Rowdy Hall (10 Main Street, East Hampton) has put together an a la carte dinner menu that is served on Mother’s Day alongside its full menu. It includes seafood delicacies like pan roasted sea scallops and tuna with preserved bulgar tartare. 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

Harbor Bistro (313 Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road, East Hampton) features a full day of Mother’s Day specials starting with brunch buffet from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and ending with a la carte dinner specials from 4–8 p.m. Brunch is $40 for adults and $20 for kids. Dinner reservations are highly recommended and should be made by phone. 631-324-7300, harborbistro.net

Navy Beach (16 Navy Road, Montauk) offers a three-course prix-fixe lunch menu paired with a complimentary Bloody Mary or mimosa. The $48 lunch, with options ranging from casarecee pasta to a crispy Montauk Skate, is available from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. 631-668-6868, navybeach.com

East Wind Long Island (5720 Route 25A, Wading River) is offering a gourmet brunch buffet and kids station from 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. for $55 per adult and $27 per child 3–10. The inn’s restaurant Desmond’s serves holiday dinner from 1–7 p.m. for $45. 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com

Three Village Inn (150 Main Street, Stony Brook) serves a special grand buffet, including Maine lobster and duck confit, from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. for $52 per adult and $26 per child 10 and under. At 5 p.m., it’s Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern then switch to a three-course prix fixe dinner, costing $69 for adults and $29 for children. 631-584-5999, lessings.com