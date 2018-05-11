East End Kids Event Highlights: May 12–16, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, May 12–16, 2018.

Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at DansPapers.com/Events.

ONE BIG COMMUNITREE

Every Tree for Itself, or Not

When: May 12, 10:30 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, Bridgehampton

What: Test your luck as a tree and see if you can collect enough nutrients to survive each year in the “How to Be a Healthy Tree” game led by Xylia Serafy, SoFo Environmental Educator.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

LITTLE LADIES AND GENTS

Mimi’s Manners for Children

When: May 12, noon

Where: Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue

What: In this special program, children will practice social etiquette and proper dining skills with Debra Kirkham, a certified Mimi’s Manners instructor, while dining on courses provided by local farm-to-table restaurant, Hamptons Farms. Free, but registration required. Grades K–6.

Contact: 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

HARBOR HIGH

Our Town: Sag Harbor In Focus

When: May 12, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: This opening reception is a celebration of Sag Harbor and a reflection on living on the East End as experienced by Pierson High School students. Awards are given out for the best photographs in 10 categories, judged by photographer Michael Heller and Theo Gray, film teacher at the Ross School. The exhibition runs until May 20.

Contact: 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

POP THEM ALL

Bubbles & Books Storytime

When: May 14, 11:30 a.m.

Where: East Hampton Library. 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Parents can bring their pre-schoolers to the Baldwin Family Lecture Room for stories, songs, movement and bubble fun. Free, but registration required.

Contact: 631-725-3535, easthamptonlibrary.org

DON’T STEP ON THEM

Legos, Blocks and More

When: May 16, 3:45–4:45 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Kids are invited to dig into the libraries selection of assorted, creative building blocks, including Legos. Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org