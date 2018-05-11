North Fork Event Highlights: May 12–15, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, May 12–15.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

WELL WELL WELL

Private Tour of Drinking Water Well Sites

When: May 12, 10 a.m.

Where: Laurel Lake Preserve, 5501 Route 25, Laurel

What: Celebrate National Drinking Water Week by joining the Peconic Land Trust for a behind-the-scenes tour with Suffolk County Water Authority at two local well sites. Learn how water is pumped, sampled, tested, treated, filtered, stored, monitored, remotely operated and secured. All visitors will receive a free stainless steel drinking water bottle. Free.

Contact: 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

EXERCISING MIND AND BODY

Geology of Hallock State Park Preserve

When: May 12, 1 p.m.

Where: Hallockvile Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: This presentation and three-mile walk examine the geology of the uplands and beach at Hallock State Park Preserve. The lecture focuses on how the geologic development of the North Shore and Long Island Sound, along with present-day coastal processes and groundwater flow, relate to the geology and biological environment of the Park. $12, and registration required.

Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

CAN’T SAY THEY DIDN’T TRY

This Isn’t Helping

When: May 12, 7 p.m.

Where: The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main Street, Port Jefferson

What: This is a storytelling show written and performed by Treder-Wolff, with songs co-written by Wells Hanley, a true, comedic account of a long-time psychotherapist’s struggle against burn-out and the fascinating characters who thought they could help. $15 online, $20 at door.

Contact: 631-366-4265, mostlytruethings.com

MR. TAMBOURINE MAN

An Evening with Roger McGuinn

When: May 12, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend and master of the 12-string guitar performs his classics hits. This is a row-seating event with no dining. $59–$65.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

UNSUNG HOLLYWOOD HEROES

Casting By

When: May 15, noon

Where: Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island

What: This documentary shines the spotlight on the casting experts who made bold, creative choices that launched Hollywood classics. It’s jam-packed with film clips, archival footage and a long list of actors and filmmakers talking about their early careers.

Contact: 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org