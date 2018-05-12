Katie Couric Attends Fundraiser for Caron New York Recovery Center

Hamptonite Katie Couric and her husband John Molner joined over 650 other donors to raise more than $1 million at the Caron New York Recovery Center’s 24th Annual Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday, May 9.

David Johansen of the New York Dolls was honored with the Caron Artist Award and performed some of his greatest hits. Other big names at the gala include Johansen’s wife Mara Hennessey, author Tracey Jackson, record producer Clive Davis, concert promoter Ron Delsener, broadcast journalist Ira Joe Fisher and Southamptonite Jennifer Bandier, founder of the activewear brand Bandier. The event served guests the finest spring delicacies, with a main course featuring a rack of lamb.

The funds raised will support patient scholarships for adolescents and young adults struggling with addiction and the families supporting them throughout Caron’s treatment continuum. A significant portion of the money raised will goes directly to individuals in the greater New York area.

With 60 years of experience, Caron Treatment Centers have become trusted facilities for comprehensive and personalized behavioral healthcare solutions leading to lifelong recovery. Caron has an extensive continuum of care including adolescents, young adults, adults and seniors. They take an innovative approach to ongoing recovery care support for former patients and their families with online peer groups and other resources during the first year of transition following discharge. The centers also offer specialized programming for healthcare professionals, executives and lawyers.

In other Couric-related news, an insider recently told Us Weekly that Couric felt attacked when an interviewer asked her about fellow Hamptonite and former Today show co-host Matt Lauer during her press tour promoting America Inside Out with Katie Couric, a National Geographic series that debuted in April. The insider explained that Couric is sick and tired of talking about him and is ready to move on. Hopefully, future interviewers take the hint.