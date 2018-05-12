Spring Is Almost Over. Time to Sign the Kids up for Summer Camp

You’ve cleaned the house, cut the lawn, stocked the wine cellar and now it’s time to figure what to do with the kids this summer. Here’s an idea: pack them off to camp!

In addition to all the great events on their main stage, Bay Street Theater offers up several camps and workshops for your aspiring thespians. There’s Puppet Power Camp and Play Makers Camp for ages 4–7; My Life: The Musical and Remix Shakespeare for ages 7–9; and My Life: The Musical and Shakespeare Mini-Mainstage for ages 9–12. They also offer weeklong workshops in scene work, costume design and a handful of single-day Teen Master Classes. All weeklong camps meet from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Costs are $475 per child for one week; $850 for two weeks; and $1,000 for three weeks. For more information call 631-725-0818 or visit baystreet.org.

East End Arts in Riverhead offers a variety of weeklong camps for kids of all ages. The Drawing and Painting Camp with Jo-Ann Dellaposta (ages 9–14) and Group Guitar Camp with Rick DeLuca (ages 9–14) meet July 9–13, 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Renaissance Kid Camp is a two-week program where campers ages 5–8 are introduced to a broad range of artistic and creative experiences through a camp-wide theme—this year, Our Rich, Multi-Cultured World—which meets July 16–27, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Rock That Band! with Kenneth Marino (ages 9–14) and Sculpture Camp with Tanya Kaiser (ages 9–14) meet July 30–August 3, 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Intro To Recording Studio (ages 13–17) will familiarize campers with East End Arts’ new recording studio August 6–10, 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Singing Camp with Shannon McAlister (ages 9–14) and Mixed Media Camp with Tanya Kaiser (ages 9–14) will also meet August 6–10, 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. East End Arts School of the Arts. 141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

East Hampton Sports Camp @Sportime offers children between the ages of 3 and 13 an exciting program of sports, games, art and music. They’re committed to creating a happy and safe environment for all campers; a place where every kid can have fun, feel confident, make friends and create lifelong memories at their beautiful 23-acre campus featuring 33 Har-Tru tennis courts, two camp buildings, a heated outdoor pool with locker rooms, several large playing fields and outdoor basketball courts. This camp also enjoys exclusive use of the Sportime multi-sport arena, a state-of-the-art, air-conditioned, multi-sport facility, which includes a regulation-size roller hockey rink, three full basketball courts, three competition volleyball courts and a snack bar. Activities at the multi-sport arena include soccer, basketball, volleyball, hockey, flag football, dodge ball and more. Baseball is played on the softball field just outside the arena. Call 631-267-2267 or visit sportimeny.com for more info.

Hampton Country Day Camp (HCDC) prides itself on providing a summer experience campers will never forget. The quality of their program is second to none and each camper receives personalized attention from experienced instructors, counselors and activity specialists. HCDC fosters values of sharing, integrity, responsibility and respect in a friendly, safe environment. They believe the best camp experience gives kids greater self-esteem, self-confidence and resilience. They emphasize having fun, building that self-confidence, and developing friendships through teamwork. Isn’t that what camp is all about? For more info call 631-537-1770 or visit hamptoncountrydaycamp.com.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) is offering camps for children of all ages, designed to create an interactive, in-depth, educational, but, most importantly, fun experience for kids to develop and express their love for the performing arts. Taught by professional and award-winning teaching artists, campers will develop their skills and learn what it takes to put on a full-scale performance in just one week! Musical Theatre Camps for ages 6–14 include The Secret Garden (July 9–13), The Princess and the Pea (July 16–20) and Blackbeard the Pirate (July 23–27). The Tween Theater Troupe, for ages 9–11, meets July 30–August 2. Camp Broadway, which includes a trip to New York for a Broadway performance meets August 6–10 for campers ages 10–17. The Aladdin Ballet Camp meets Aug 20–24 for campers ages 7–17. Finally, the Musical Theatre Master Classes for ages 13–17, meets July 16, July 23, July 30 and August 13. 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org