Chef Scott Kampf of Union Cantina and Southampton Social Club, both in Southampton, has some pretty strong culinary opinions. He says that his “memories of family and food” continue to influence his work. You can meet him and taste some of that work at Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche on Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center; at Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company on Saturday, July 21 at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton; and at Dan’s MonTaco on Saturday, August 4 in Montauk.

What’s the most dangerous dining experience you’ve ever had?

Eating roti in South Africa, in a treehouse, above a leopard sanctuary!

What’s your earliest food memory?

When I was a very young man, going to a kosher deli was the greatest thing ever.

How does living on the East End inform your cooking and culinary creativity?

Freshness—all the freshest ingredients that come straight from the farm to our table—from the oceans and bays—to your plate.

Who inspired your career the most?

Chef Anthony Bourdain

What’s the most unusual substitution you’ve ever been asked to make?

I wouldn’t say substitutions—these days it’s more what the customer is allergic to. Being a chef you hear some crazy stuff….

What’s your favorite dish to prepare and why?

My love of cooking makes them all favorites.

Do you ever eat at your own restaurant on your days off? If so, what have you learned while there?

Yes—we can always do better!

What’s an ingredient you refuse to use?

I’m not a fan of mint—just don’t like it.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?

Love what you do and be yourself.

Cook in your own style.

Go out to dinner and try places you normally wouldn’t try, you might be surprised!

What’s your favorite thing about Dan’s Taste of Summer events?

Seeing all the chefs together in one place is pretty cool.