Charlie O’Connell Marries Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund in Montauk

Charlie O’Connell of Dude, Where’s My Car? and The Bachelor Season 7 fame married Playboy Playmate and Bad Mother’s Handbook star Anna Sophia Berglund in Montauk over the weekend.

The lovely event was well chronicled on social media, particularly Instagram, including this shot of the bride and groom, posted by Charlie’s slightly older brother (by one year) and best man, actor Jerry O’Connell (Sliders, Stand By Me, Jerry McGuire), shortly after their nuptials on Montauk Point.

The couple wed on Saturday, holding their reception at local hangout Shagwong Tavern on Saturday. Charlie and his brother are longtime Montauk regulars, and the wedding weekend appears to have been all about The End.

Jerry dubbed the couple #ChAnna in photos, such as this exterior shot of Shagwong and another of Jerry, 43, and Berglund, 32, dancing together at what he called a “Wedding Reception Montauk Style.”

Other friends and family shared moments from the big weekend on Instagram, including shots from the rehearsal dinner at family-style restaurant Harvest On Fort Pond. Heather Sonnier posted this shot, featuring Jerry in a Hamptonsy plaid, pastel-colored bowtie and Berglund in a breezy white dress.

The O’Connell brothers also appear to have chartered a fishing boat for a sober bachelor party—Charlie gave up booze and joined Alcoholics Anonymous after his five-year, on-off relationship with his Bachelor bae Sarah Brice around 2010.

Jerry shared photos on Instagram showing him and Charlie on the Montauk docks and on a boat. He sweetly wrote, “Proud brother” in the caption for one of them, adding in a second shot, “Next season on THE AFFAIR… Bachelor Party of two before #ChAnna today. #ProudBrother.”

The newly married duo had been dating for a few years before tying the knot, and it seems Montauk has been a special place for them. Just look at this shot from Charlie’s Instagram showing him and Berglund with a huge striper in September of 2016, or the next picture of the couple with their dogs on a boat in Montauk from June of 2015.

A quick look through Charlie’s account @therealcharlieoconnell shows him and Berglund traveling the world and enjoying more local haunts together, including winter in Montauk, since 2013.

There’s no doubt the newly-hitched husband and wife will continue to make Montauk a big part of their lives. We wish them congratulations and all the best!