May 15 Vote Will Help Fund Southampton Historical Museum in 2019

The Southampton Historical Museum is asking Southampton Union Free School District residents to vote yes on funding for 30% of their 2019 operating budget on Tuesday, May 15. Voting takes place at the Southampton Intermediate School music room at 70 Leland Lane from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow.

Some 40,000 visitors come annually to one of the museum’s four properties, including the main Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, an 1843 Whaling Captain’s mansion with 12 historic buildings one one campus at 117 Meeting House Lane. The museum also has the Pelletreau Silver Shop, America’s oldest continuously open trade shop (since 1686) at 80 Main Street; the Thomas Halsey Homestead, New York State’s oldest English-style house (1648) in its original location at 249 South Main Street; and the Conscience Point Nature Walk & Shellfish Hatchery, a 5-acre wildlife preserve with a monument to the 1640 pioneers and a hatchery that raises oysters to restore seed beds in local bays.

Every education program and senior event Southampton Historical Museum puts on is free of charge, but it partly depends on receiving the funds currently up for vote before the community. There are a number of other lectures and workshops that are also free or at a low admission rate thanks to the community-supported funds.

The museum is currently showing their exhibition Hunting the Whale: The Rise and Fall of a Southampton Industry (through August 4). They will also soon host the ninth annual Tour of Southampton Homes an Insider’s View on Saturday, June 2 from 1–4 p.m.

If you have questions or would like to learn more, call the Southampton Historical Museum at 631-283-2494 or visit southamptonhistory.org.