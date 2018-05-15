The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) transforms its Thrift and Treasure Shop (17 Poxabogue Lane, Sagaponack) into a stunning designer show house this Memorial Day weekend. The showcase features eight rooms and one outdoor space styled by illustrious New York interior designers. Every piece of furniture and décor on display is for sale, and all proceeds benefit ARF and their tireless efforts to find loving homes for Long Island dogs and cats in need.

On Saturday, May 26, ARF hosts a preview cocktail party for the show house for those who want first access to any of beautiful pieces on display. VIP tickets are $250 and ticket holders gain admittance to the reception at 5 p.m. General admission is $150, and ticket holders may join in the fun at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy wine donated by Kontokosta Winery and hors d’oeuvres by the Seafood Shop, as they mingle and shop among the themed rooms. The evening also includes a selection of ARF cats and dogs available for adoption.

The show house is opened to the public on May 27­–28 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Adults may peruse the collection of Thrift Shop items and pieces donated by the designers for a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Children may accompany their parents at no charge. All purchased items must stay in place until Tuesday, May 29, at which point they become available for pick up.

All of the designers featured are animal lovers who are donating their time and expertise to help dogs and cats less fortunate than their own pets. The lineup includes: Blue Carreon, Brady Design, Jack Deamer of JED Design, Tom Samet and Nathan Wold of Hamptons House Design LLC, Kim Seybert, Richard Mishaan, Melanie Roy Design, Barbara Ostrom and Thayer’s Hardware & Patio.

Now in its eighth year, the show house brings in about 10% of ARF’s annual operating budget and is considered a top priority of the organization’s long term strategic planning. Lisa McCarthy, ARF Board President said in a press release, “We salute the designers who have brought such creativity to their assignment, and look forward to seeing everyone.”

Blue Carreon’s “The Treillage Foyer” is the first space visitors see when they walk into the ARF Thrift Shop. His foyer is covered in lattice to create a treillage moment, bringing the outdoors in with a traditional sensibility injected with a bit of Art Deco flair. More of Carreon’s home décor designs can be seen at his lifestyle store opening in East Hampton later this season.

Southampton’s Brady Design has created an inviting spot for owner and man’s best friend to relax in their “Doggie Den,” which started with fun dog prints, sporting the brand’s signature orange color. This year’s room is dedicated to Franco Biscardi, Vice President of Brady Design and husband to Brian Brady, who passed away last month.

Inspired by a bolt of fabric by Manuel Canovas, Jack Deamer (pictured at top of page with his dog Charlie) built his room, “Toile Hall,” with pieces and objects from his design studio and shop JED Design in East Hampton. The space reflects a slightly formal but still accessible collector’s showcase.

Tom Samet and Nathan Wold of Hamptons House Design, LLC have designed a “Seaside Study,” while Kim Keybert, who has been redefining and revolutionizing what it means to set the table, has done just that in her room titled “Out of Africa,” a dining room featuring her own line along with the travel treasures that inspired them.

Included in both the 2017 Elle Decor A-List and the 2017 Architectural Digest AD100 list, Richard Mishaan has designed a studio cottage titled “Mixology,” featuring a sitting room and dining area comprised of a mix of contemporary and traditional styles.

Former television producer turned interior decorator, Melanie Roy of Melanie Roy Designs, the daughter of iconic comedian Rodney Dangerfield, has created a chic and sporty home office and luscious garden room with “A Beach Glam Retreat.”

Fresh off the heels of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Barbara Ostrom joins this year’s group along with Thayer Hardware & Patio, who has created a beautiful outdoor space.

For tickets and more information about the ARF Designer Show House, visit arfhamptons.org.