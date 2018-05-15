‘Masterworks: Expert Voices’ Explores Painting Genius of Jackson Pollock

Sotheby’s recently released a new episode of Masterworks: Expert Voices focused on the art and life of legendary Springs artist Jackson Pollock. Art historian David Anfam delves into the “radical genius” of the Abstract Expressionist painter whose drip and pour technique redefined how painting is defined.

Filmed on location at the Pollock-Krasner House in Springs, the video looks at Pollock’s studio, complete with the paint-spattered floor where he created his most celebrated works.

Pollock’s “Number 32, 1949” will be offered at Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Evening Auction tomorrow, Wednesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. in New York City. The auction offers works by several East End luminaries, such as John Chamberlain, Frank Stella, Andy Warhol, George Condo and Tom Wesselmann.